https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-emergencies-ministry-says-delivered-over-27-tonnes-of-humanitarian-aid-to-beirut-1124017840.html
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Delivered Over 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Beirut
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Delivered Over 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Beirut
Sputnik International
A special Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered over 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut for the Lebanese population affected by the military conflict, the ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
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"The Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered more than 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut. Russian rescuers handed over mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses and pillows to authorized representatives of the Lebanese government," the ministry said.
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russian emergencies ministry, humanitarian aid to beirut, lebanese population affected by the military conflict
russian emergencies ministry, humanitarian aid to beirut, lebanese population affected by the military conflict
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Delivered Over 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Beirut
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A special Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered over 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut for the Lebanese population affected by the military conflict, the ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered more than 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid
to Beirut. Russian rescuers handed over mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses and pillows to authorized representatives of the Lebanese government," the ministry said.