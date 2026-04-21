https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-emergencies-ministry-says-delivered-over-27-tonnes-of-humanitarian-aid-to-beirut-1124017840.html

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Delivered Over 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Beirut

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Delivered Over 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Beirut

Sputnik International

A special Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered over 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut for the Lebanese population affected by the military conflict, the ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2026-04-21T08:13+0000

2026-04-21T08:13+0000

2026-04-21T08:13+0000

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"The Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered more than 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut. Russian rescuers handed over mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses and pillows to authorized representatives of the Lebanese government," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/beirut-residents-return-to-southern-suburbs-after-lebanon-israel-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124004571.html

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russian emergencies ministry, humanitarian aid to beirut, lebanese population affected by the military conflict