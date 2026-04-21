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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-emergencies-ministry-says-delivered-over-27-tonnes-of-humanitarian-aid-to-beirut-1124017840.html
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Delivered Over 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Beirut
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Delivered Over 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Beirut
Sputnik International
A special Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered over 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut for the Lebanese population affected by the military conflict, the ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2026-04-21T08:13+0000
2026-04-21T08:13+0000
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"The Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered more than 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut. Russian rescuers handed over mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses and pillows to authorized representatives of the Lebanese government," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/beirut-residents-return-to-southern-suburbs-after-lebanon-israel-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124004571.html
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russian emergencies ministry, humanitarian aid to beirut, lebanese population affected by the military conflict
russian emergencies ministry, humanitarian aid to beirut, lebanese population affected by the military conflict

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Delivered Over 27 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Beirut

08:13 GMT 21.04.2026
© Sputnik / Lidia YsamovaA Russian emergencies ministry's Il-76 plane
A Russian emergencies ministry's Il-76 plane - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
© Sputnik / Lidia Ysamova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A special Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered over 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut for the Lebanese population affected by the military conflict, the ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered more than 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut. Russian rescuers handed over mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses and pillows to authorized representatives of the Lebanese government," the ministry said.
Smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
World
Beirut Residents Return to Southern Suburbs After Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Takes Effect
17 April, 14:49 GMT
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