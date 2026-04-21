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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html
Russian Troops Finalize Lugansk People’s Republic Liberation, Advance on All Fronts – Gerasimov
Russian Troops Finalize Lugansk People’s Republic Liberation, Advance on All Fronts – Gerasimov
Sputnik International
Russian troops had liberated 34 settlements and about 700 square kilometers of territory in the Ukraine conflict zone in March and April
2026-04-21T06:48+0000
2026-04-21T06:48+0000
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“Full liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been completed,” Gerasimov stated.“Russian units continue to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, operating 12 kilometers and 7 kilometers, respectively, from the eastern outskirts of the two cities,” Gerasimov underscored.In a desperate bid to conceal the setbacks, the Ukrainian military command is conducting a disinformation campaign, claiming the alleged recapture of 480 square kilometers of territory, the Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/lugansk-girl-blames-zelensky-for-childrens-deaths-in-letter-to-us-first-lady-1122645590.html
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combat missions, full liberation of the lugansk people’s republic, cities of slavyansk and kramatorsk, russian offensive in february and march
combat missions, full liberation of the lugansk people’s republic, cities of slavyansk and kramatorsk, russian offensive in february and march

Russian Troops Finalize Lugansk People’s Republic Liberation, Advance on All Fronts – Gerasimov

06:48 GMT 21.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman from the Yug (South) battlegroup. File photo
A Russian serviceman from the Yug (South) battlegroup. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
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Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov has inspected the progress of combat missions carried out by units of Battlegroup Yug.
“Full liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been completed,” Gerasimov stated.
He added that Russian troops had liberated 34 settlements and about 700 square kilometers of territory in the Ukraine conflict zone in March and April
Local residents flee a fire caused by an air strike of the Ukrainian armed forces on a settlement in Lugansk region in 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
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“Russian units continue to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, operating 12 kilometers and 7 kilometers, respectively, from the eastern outskirts of the two cities,” Gerasimov underscored.
Ukrainian forces lost 3,000 soldiers and over 160 pieces of equipment while unsuccessfully trying to halt the Russian offensive in February and March, according to him.
In a desperate bid to conceal the setbacks, the Ukrainian military command is conducting a disinformation campaign, claiming the alleged recapture of 480 square kilometers of territory, the Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff concluded.
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