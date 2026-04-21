https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html

Russian Troops Finalize Lugansk People’s Republic Liberation, Advance on All Fronts – Gerasimov

Russian Troops Finalize Lugansk People’s Republic Liberation, Advance on All Fronts – Gerasimov

Sputnik International

Russian troops had liberated 34 settlements and about 700 square kilometers of territory in the Ukraine conflict zone in March and April

2026-04-21T06:48+0000

2026-04-21T06:48+0000

2026-04-21T06:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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“Full liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been completed,” Gerasimov stated.“Russian units continue to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, operating 12 kilometers and 7 kilometers, respectively, from the eastern outskirts of the two cities,” Gerasimov underscored.In a desperate bid to conceal the setbacks, the Ukrainian military command is conducting a disinformation campaign, claiming the alleged recapture of 480 square kilometers of territory, the Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff concluded.

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combat missions, full liberation of the lugansk people’s republic, cities of slavyansk and kramatorsk, russian offensive in february and march