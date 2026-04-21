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Security Zone Being Formed on Ukraine Border - Putin
Security Zone Being Formed on Ukraine Border - Putin
Sputnik International
A security zone on the border between Russia and Ukraine is gradually being created, Russia will act in this way until it eliminates the threat to neighboring regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-04-21T12:45+0000
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"This is the security zone that we are talking about, gradually, gradually, but it is being created on the adjacent territory. We will continue to act in this way until we eliminate the threat to our border regions," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of Russian municipal divisions.Vladimir Putin said that he is confident that the goals of Russia's special military operation will be achieved.Russia's enemies are thinking about how to formalize the fact that it will be Russia's victory, Putin added.Putin said that all attempts by opponents to destabilize and divide Russian society during the elections will be thwarted."We realize that the elections will take place under challenging conditions. And our opponents - let's call them that, or rather, our adversaries, primarily external ones - will try to exploit any opportunity to cause division and destabilization in Russian society. I am confident that all such attempts will be thwarted, and voters will favor constructive political programs and ideas, patriots, people of action," Putin said during the ceremony.Elections to the Russian parliament's lower house will be held in September.Putin attended the awards ceremony for the winners of the all-Russian municipal award Service in Moscow.
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Putin vows special military operation's goals will be achieved
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Putin vows special military operation's goals will be achieved
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security zone on border with ukraine, russian president vladimir putin, threat to neighboring regions
security zone on border with ukraine, russian president vladimir putin, threat to neighboring regions
Security Zone Being Formed on Ukraine Border - Putin
12:45 GMT 21.04.2026 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 21.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A security zone on the border between Russia and Ukraine is gradually being created, Russia will act in this way until it eliminates the threat to neighboring regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"This is the security zone that we are talking about, gradually, gradually, but it is being created on the adjacent territory. We will continue to act in this way until we eliminate the threat to our border regions," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of Russian municipal divisions.
Vladimir Putin said that he is confident that the goals of Russia's special military operation will be achieved.
"We know how it will end, but we will not make any public statements on this matter, but we will simply implement and strive for the goals that we have set for ourselves, to implement the tasks that we face. I am sure they will be achieved," Putin said.
Russia's enemies are thinking about how to formalize the fact that it will be Russia's victory, Putin added.
Putin said that all attempts by opponents to destabilize and divide Russian society during the elections will be thwarted.
"We realize that the elections will take place under challenging conditions. And our opponents - let's call them that, or rather, our adversaries, primarily external ones - will try to exploit any opportunity to cause division and destabilization in Russian society. I am confident that all such attempts will be thwarted, and voters will favor constructive political programs and ideas, patriots, people of action," Putin said during the ceremony.
Elections to the Russian parliament's lower house will be held in September.
Putin attended the awards ceremony for the winners of the all-Russian municipal award Service in Moscow.