https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/icc-is-western-tool-to-reinforce-global-hegemony--expert-1124025308.html

ICC Is Western Tool To Reinforce Global Hegemony — Expert

ICC Is Western Tool To Reinforce Global Hegemony — Expert

Sputnik International

The West and the US have used their ability to maneuver through legalities since the end of WW2 to control the international justice system, international relations researcher Professor Eli Georgi Elias tells Sputnik.

2026-04-22T12:46+0000

2026-04-22T12:46+0000

2026-04-22T12:46+0000

analysis

international criminal court (icc)

russia

china

west

developing countries

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The goal of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is no longer to serve justice, but "facilitate expanding Western hegemony through prosecuting the nations the West wishes to target," including "economically promising African countries.""The US directs the court to isolate African regimes and bring their leaders to trial within the framework of prosecution processes that alternately accelerate and slow down," the researcher explains.The resilience of Russia, however, changed that situation, the expert concludes, adding that a more active role from world powers, including China, will help build a more balanced international justice system.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/icc-in-2025-losing-trust-in-the-developing-world-1123378865.html

russia

china

west

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international criminal court (icc), russia, china, west, developing countries