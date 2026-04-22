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ICC Is Western Tool To Reinforce Global Hegemony — Expert
ICC Is Western Tool To Reinforce Global Hegemony — Expert
Sputnik International
The West and the US have used their ability to maneuver through legalities since the end of WW2 to control the international justice system, international relations researcher Professor Eli Georgi Elias tells Sputnik.
2026-04-22T12:46+0000
2026-04-22T12:46+0000
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international criminal court (icc)
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The goal of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is no longer to serve justice, but "facilitate expanding Western hegemony through prosecuting the nations the West wishes to target," including "economically promising African countries.""The US directs the court to isolate African regimes and bring their leaders to trial within the framework of prosecution processes that alternately accelerate and slow down," the researcher explains.The resilience of Russia, however, changed that situation, the expert concludes, adding that a more active role from world powers, including China, will help build a more balanced international justice system.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/icc-in-2025-losing-trust-in-the-developing-world-1123378865.html
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international criminal court (icc), russia, china, west, developing countries

ICC Is Western Tool To Reinforce Global Hegemony — Expert

12:46 GMT 22.04.2026
© Wikipedia / Vincent van ZeijstInternational Criminal Court in Hague
International Criminal Court in Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
© Wikipedia / Vincent van Zeijst
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The West and the US have used their ability to maneuver through legalities since the end of WW2 to control the international justice system, international relations researcher Professor Eli Georgi Elias tells Sputnik.
The goal of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is no longer to serve justice, but "facilitate expanding Western hegemony through prosecuting the nations the West wishes to target," including "economically promising African countries."
"The US directs the court to isolate African regimes and bring their leaders to trial within the framework of prosecution processes that alternately accelerate and slow down," the researcher explains.
The resilience of Russia, however, changed that situation, the expert concludes, adding that a more active role from world powers, including China, will help build a more balanced international justice system.
International Criminal Court - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
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ICC in 2025: Losing Trust in the Developing World
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