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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/white-house-says-trump-set-no-firm-deadline-for-irans-proposal-1124027401.html
White House Says Trump Set No Firm Deadline for Iran's Proposal
White House Says Trump Set No Firm Deadline for Iran's Proposal
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has not set a firm deadline to receive Iran's proposal amid the extended ceasefire, White House press secretary Karoline Levitt said on Wednesday.
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"The president has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal," Leavitt told reporters. The US is waiting for Iran's response on its counter-proposal, Leavitt told Fox News, adding that Trump maintains leverage over Iran, which is why he has allowed some flexibility with the extension of the ceasefire.US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" he would extend the ceasefire with Iran if no deal is reached by Wednesday evening. Trump emphasized he would not rush into a bad deal, adding that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until an agreement is signed. He warned that "lots of bombs" would start going off if the ceasefire expires
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White House Says Trump Set No Firm Deadline for Iran's Proposal

03:19 GMT 23.04.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 23.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump has not set a firm deadline to receive Iran's proposal amid the extended ceasefire, White House press secretary Karoline Levitt said on Wednesday.
"The president has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal," Leavitt told reporters.
The US is waiting for Iran's response on its counter-proposal, Leavitt told Fox News, adding that Trump maintains leverage over Iran, which is why he has allowed some flexibility with the extension of the ceasefire.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Will Not Open Strait of Hormuz Until Ceasefire With US Violated - Official
Yesterday, 17:00 GMT
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" he would extend the ceasefire with Iran if no deal is reached by Wednesday evening. Trump emphasized he would not rush into a bad deal, adding that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until an agreement is signed. He warned that "lots of bombs" would start going off if the ceasefire expires
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