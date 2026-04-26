https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/how-can-the-global-south-defend-its-digital-sovereignty-from-western-teocolonialism-1124042748.html
How Can The Global South Defend Its Digital Sovereignty From Western Тeocolonialism
How Can The Global South Defend Its Digital Sovereignty From Western Тeocolonialism
Sputnik International
Iran has given the world an example of how a country can resist Western encroachment on its sovereignty in the digital space, Argentinian foreign relations expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.
2026-04-26T08:51+0000
2026-04-26T08:51+0000
2026-04-26T08:51+0000
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During the mass riots that preceded the US-Israeli attack, Iranian authorities restricted the use of foreign-based digital platforms and introduced a domestic ecosystem, a national digital platform.China followed a similar path as, despite not being cut off from the Internet, it possesses its own intranet where the use of apps and data is controlled by the Chinese. A similar approach is being developed in Russia since 2022, after the West tried to capitalize on its apparent lack of hardware and software needed to maintain digital infrastructure. Other countries, like Turkiye, also seek their own solutions to this problem. While the alternative is unlikely to be implemented in the near future, Casteglione insists that there is a need of clear and consistent rules that would protect not just people but national sovereignty for the good of all.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/global-south-pays-the-price-for-wars-it-didnt-start--lula-1124010801.html
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china, russia, turkiye, global, iran, sovereignty, neocolonialism
How Can The Global South Defend Its Digital Sovereignty From Western Тeocolonialism
Iran has given the world an example of how a country can resist Western encroachment on its sovereignty in the digital space, Argentinian foreign relations expert Tadeo Casteglione tells Sputnik.
During the mass riots that preceded the US-Israeli attack
, Iranian authorities restricted the use of foreign-based digital platforms and introduced a domestic ecosystem, a national digital platform.
China followed a similar path as, despite not being cut off from the Internet, it possesses its own intranet where the use of apps and data is controlled by the Chinese.
A similar approach is being developed in Russia since 2022, after the West tried to capitalize on its apparent lack of hardware and software needed to maintain digital infrastructure.
Other countries, like Turkiye, also seek their own solutions to this problem.
While the alternative is unlikely to be implemented in the near future, Casteglione insists that there is a need of clear and consistent rules that would protect not just people but national sovereignty for the good of all.