https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/global-south-pays-the-price-for-wars-it-didnt-start--lula-1124010801.html
'Global South Pays the Price for Wars It Didn't Start' – Lula
'Global South Pays the Price for Wars It Didn't Start' – Lula
Sputnik International
During a speech at the 1st Progressive Mobilization Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the global order under US hegemony and its impact on the Global South, which he said is “treated as the backyard of the great powers.”
2026-04-19T05:39+0000
2026-04-19T05:39+0000
2026-04-19T05:39+0000
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He said that while "warlords drop bombs on women and children," billions are spent on weapons instead of addressing hunger, energy, and health challenges.The recent wars in the Middle East were based on lies, the president said. This applies to the Iraq War, launched in 2003 by US President George W. Bush, the invasion of Libya in 2011, as well as Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its bombings in Lebanon.Lula also called for restoring the credibility of the UN and building a system where developed and developing countries are treated equally in international institutions.
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multipolar world order, multipolarity, global south, brics countries, us interventions, us hegemony, us primacy, us attacks, us fight against multipolarity, brics nations, trump brics, trump war, trump's war, iran war, maduro kidnapping, panama capture, libya war, iraq war, libya intervention, iraq intervention, invasion of iran, wmd, weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons, nuclear bomb, nuclear threat, dirty bomb, chemical weapons
'Global South Pays the Price for Wars It Didn't Start' – Lula
During a speech at the 1st Progressive Mobilization Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the global order under US hegemony and its impact on the Global South, which he said is “treated as the backyard of the great powers.”
He said that while "warlords drop bombs on women and children,"
billions are spent on weapons instead of addressing hunger, energy, and health challenges.
"Where are Saddam Hussein’s chemical weapons?" Lula slammed wars in the Middle East.
The recent wars in the Middle East were based on lies, the president said. This applies to the Iraq War, launched in 2003 by US President George W. Bush, the invasion of Libya in 2011, as well as Israel’s genocide in Gaza
and its bombings in Lebanon
.
"And now, the United States’ invasion of Iran — on what pretext?" he said, criticizing US military interventions.
Lula also called for restoring the credibility of the UN and building a system where developed and developing countries are treated equally in international institutions.