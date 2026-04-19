https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/global-south-pays-the-price-for-wars-it-didnt-start--lula-1124010801.html

'Global South Pays the Price for Wars It Didn't Start' – Lula

'Global South Pays the Price for Wars It Didn't Start' – Lula

Sputnik International

During a speech at the 1st Progressive Mobilization Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the global order under US hegemony and its impact on the Global South, which he said is “treated as the backyard of the great powers.”

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2026-04-19T05:39+0000

2026-04-19T05:39+0000

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He said that while "warlords drop bombs on women and children," billions are spent on weapons instead of addressing hunger, energy, and health challenges.The recent wars in the Middle East were based on lies, the president said. This applies to the Iraq War, launched in 2003 by US President George W. Bush, the invasion of Libya in 2011, as well as Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its bombings in Lebanon.Lula also called for restoring the credibility of the UN and building a system where developed and developing countries are treated equally in international institutions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/what-is-the-global-south-and-how-can-it-help-topple-western-led-world-order-1112688739.html

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Anatoly Dontsov

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