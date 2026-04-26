https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/iran-rejects-us-neocolonial-order--analyst-1124044591.html

Iran Rejects US Neocolonial Order – Analyst

Iran Rejects US Neocolonial Order – Analyst

Sputnik International

“The US seeks to maintain its regional dominance through a network of security alliances, military presence and economic influence, while Iran seeks to distance itself from this structure,” Iranian political scientist Vahid Hosseinzadeh tells Sputnik.

2026-04-26T13:30+0000

2026-04-26T13:30+0000

2026-04-26T13:30+0000

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One of the most important moments in the US–Iran confrontation was the 1953 coup, when the CIA collaborated with the UK’s MI6 to oust Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh’s government, Hosseinzadeh points out. The coup, while remaining an example of foreign interference, also laid the foundation for the formation of Iran’s distrust toward US policy. After the 1979 Iranian Revolution, this distrust intensified due to changes in Iran’s foreign policy, according to the pundit.

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iran, cia, us, neocolonialism, interference, domination, confrontation, coup