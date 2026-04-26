https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/us-neocolonialism-seeks-to-tighten-grip-on-iran--analyst--1124042876.html
US Neocolonialism Seeks to Tighten Grip on Iran – Analyst
US Neocolonialism Seeks to Tighten Grip on Iran – Analyst
Sputnik International
Recent events in Iran show that the United States entered a more advanced phase of neocolonialism in 2026, Iranian political analyst Somayeh Pasandideh tells Sputnik.
2026-04-26T08:55+0000
2026-04-26T08:55+0000
2026-04-26T08:55+0000
world
strait of hormuz
us
iran
neocolonialism
strait of hormuz
battlefield
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118441490_0:100:3076:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_00c9e4ccba61f8d66be68fe108165331.jpg
She said this phase has already seen:What people are witnessing today with regard to Iran is the US’ long-term strategy of creating and managing crises, according to Pasandideh.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html
strait of hormuz
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118441490_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3898f6e2476e9b931b46f1739f037e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
strait of hormuz, us, iran, neocolonialism, strait of hormuz, battlefield
strait of hormuz, us, iran, neocolonialism, strait of hormuz, battlefield
US Neocolonialism Seeks to Tighten Grip on Iran – Analyst
Recent events in Iran show that the United States entered a more advanced phase of neocolonialism in 2026, Iranian political analyst Somayeh Pasandideh tells Sputnik.
She said this phase has already seen:
Control of vital arteries of the global economy
Imposition of a broad naval blockade on Iran
Pursuit of vessels in international waters
Attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz
as the world's energy chokepoint
Simultaneous use of military, economic, and diplomatic pressure to impose maximum demands
What people are witnessing today with regard to Iran is the US’ long-term strategy of creating and managing crises, according to Pasandideh.
“American neocolonialism in the 21st century seeks to control the decision-making process in countries, rather than control their territory. Iran remains one of the most important battlefields in this struggle, and its actions will be decisive,” the analyst concludes.