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US Neocolonialism Seeks to Tighten Grip on Iran – Analyst
US Neocolonialism Seeks to Tighten Grip on Iran – Analyst
Sputnik International
Recent events in Iran show that the United States entered a more advanced phase of neocolonialism in 2026, Iranian political analyst Somayeh Pasandideh tells Sputnik.
2026-04-26T08:55+0000
2026-04-26T08:55+0000
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She said this phase has already seen:What people are witnessing today with regard to Iran is the US’ long-term strategy of creating and managing crises, according to Pasandideh.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html
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US Neocolonialism Seeks to Tighten Grip on Iran – Analyst

08:55 GMT 26.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIn this Sept. 25, 2007, file photo, an Iranian woman walks past graffiti art characterizing the U.S. Statue of Liberty, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran
In this Sept. 25, 2007, file photo, an Iranian woman walks past graffiti art characterizing the U.S. Statue of Liberty, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Recent events in Iran show that the United States entered a more advanced phase of neocolonialism in 2026, Iranian political analyst Somayeh Pasandideh tells Sputnik.
She said this phase has already seen:
Control of vital arteries of the global economy
Imposition of a broad naval blockade on Iran
Pursuit of vessels in international waters
Attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz as the world's energy chokepoint
Simultaneous use of military, economic, and diplomatic pressure to impose maximum demands
What people are witnessing today with regard to Iran is the US’ long-term strategy of creating and managing crises, according to Pasandideh.
“American neocolonialism in the 21st century seeks to control the decision-making process in countries, rather than control their territory. Iran remains one of the most important battlefields in this struggle, and its actions will be decisive,” the analyst concludes.
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Analysis
US-led Digital Neocolonialism Enslaves Millions Worldwide
23 April, 11:31 GMT
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