https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/us-neocolonialism-seeks-to-tighten-grip-on-iran--analyst--1124042876.html

US Neocolonialism Seeks to Tighten Grip on Iran – Analyst

US Neocolonialism Seeks to Tighten Grip on Iran – Analyst

Sputnik International

Recent events in Iran show that the United States entered a more advanced phase of neocolonialism in 2026, Iranian political analyst Somayeh Pasandideh tells Sputnik.

2026-04-26T08:55+0000

2026-04-26T08:55+0000

2026-04-26T08:55+0000

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She said this phase has already seen:What people are witnessing today with regard to Iran is the US’ long-term strategy of creating and managing crises, according to Pasandideh.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html

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