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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/iranian-foreign-minister-to-visit-russia-on-april-27-plans-to-meet-with-putin---envoy-1124045116.html
Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on April 27, Plans to Meet With Putin - Envoy
Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on April 27, Plans to Meet With Putin - Envoy
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Russia on April 27 and plans to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the Islamic republic's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said on Sunday.
2026-04-26T16:37+0000
2026-04-26T17:29+0000
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"The visit will take place on Monday, and during it, Araghchi will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Jalali said in a statement published by the Iranian Embassy in Russia on Telegram.Araghchi will also discuss possible joint initiatives between Iran and Russia regarding the US talks, Jalali added."Should any initiatives arise from either side, including joint initiatives, they will be discussed," the Iranian ambassador said.Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that Araghchi arrived in Pakistan from Oman to meet with senior Pakistani officials and will later travel to Moscow.The minister reportedly arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi following a day-long visit to Oman.Previously, Araghchi discussed security in the Persian Gulf and Oman, as well as shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on April 27, Plans to Meet With Putin - Envoy

16:37 GMT 26.04.2026 (Updated: 17:29 GMT 26.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Russia on April 27 and plans to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the Islamic republic's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said on Sunday.
"The visit will take place on Monday, and during it, Araghchi will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Jalali said in a statement published by the Iranian Embassy in Russia on Telegram.
"During his visit to Moscow, Araghchi will hold consultations with Russian officials on the current state of negotiations [between Iran and the US], the conditions of the ceasefire and related issues, and will also present a report on these talks to the Russian authorities," Jalali said.
Araghchi will also discuss possible joint initiatives between Iran and Russia regarding the US talks, Jalali added.
"Should any initiatives arise from either side, including joint initiatives, they will be discussed," the Iranian ambassador said.
In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
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Iran Rejects US Neocolonial Order – Analyst
13:30 GMT
Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that Araghchi arrived in Pakistan from Oman to meet with senior Pakistani officials and will later travel to Moscow.
The minister reportedly arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi following a day-long visit to Oman.
Previously, Araghchi discussed security in the Persian Gulf and Oman, as well as shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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