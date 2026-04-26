https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/iranian-foreign-minister-to-visit-russia-on-april-27-plans-to-meet-with-putin---envoy-1124045116.html

Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on April 27, Plans to Meet With Putin - Envoy

Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on April 27, Plans to Meet With Putin - Envoy

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Russia on April 27 and plans to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the Islamic republic's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said on Sunday.

2026-04-26T16:37+0000

2026-04-26T16:37+0000

2026-04-26T17:29+0000

world

abbas araghchi

vladimir putin

iran

russia

visit

official visit

official state visit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/08/1123788928_0:75:3071:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2563e2d568315b08d773af7dc84850.jpg

"The visit will take place on Monday, and during it, Araghchi will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Jalali said in a statement published by the Iranian Embassy in Russia on Telegram.Araghchi will also discuss possible joint initiatives between Iran and Russia regarding the US talks, Jalali added."Should any initiatives arise from either side, including joint initiatives, they will be discussed," the Iranian ambassador said.Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that Araghchi arrived in Pakistan from Oman to meet with senior Pakistani officials and will later travel to Moscow.The minister reportedly arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi following a day-long visit to Oman.Previously, Araghchi discussed security in the Persian Gulf and Oman, as well as shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/iran-rejects-us-neocolonial-order--analyst-1124044591.html

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

abbas araghchi, vladimir putin, iran, russia, visit, official visit, official state visit