https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/modern-neocolonialism-western-countries-turning-into-terrorist-states--analyst-1124043141.html

Modern Neocolonialism: Western Countries Turning Into Terrorist States – Analyst

Modern Neocolonialism: Western Countries Turning Into Terrorist States – Analyst

Sputnik International

“As the era of US and EU hegemony comes to an end and a multipolar world order takes shape, the world witnesses the West’s growing aggressiveness and often irrational actions that could lead to unpredictable consequences,” Turkish political scientist and historian Mehmet Perincek tells Sputnik.

2026-04-26T08:58+0000

2026-04-26T08:58+0000

2026-04-26T08:58+0000

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european union (eu)

west

us

neocolonialism

hegemony

us hegemony

iran

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“To restore its increasingly fragile position, Western imperialism resorts to pre-capitalism methods—imposing embargoes, violating private property, seizing foreign assets and oil, breaching the sanctity of homes, abducting presidents, and even attempting to assassinate heads of state,” the analyst stresses.A similar situation is taking place at sea: international maritime law is being violated, merchant ships are being fired upon, and trade routes are becoming unsafe, which can be described as a “true return to the era of piracy,” according to Perincek. As for the West’s confrontation with Iran, the former has found itself in a classic “double-edged sword” situation, where both retreat and further attacks create new challenges, the pundit wraps up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-61bln---reports-1124038721.html

west

iran

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european union (eu), west, us, neocolonialism, hegemony, us hegemony, iran