https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/modern-neocolonialism-western-countries-turning-into-terrorist-states--analyst-1124043141.html
Modern Neocolonialism: Western Countries Turning Into Terrorist States – Analyst
Modern Neocolonialism: Western Countries Turning Into Terrorist States – Analyst
Sputnik International
“As the era of US and EU hegemony comes to an end and a multipolar world order takes shape, the world witnesses the West’s growing aggressiveness and often irrational actions that could lead to unpredictable consequences,” Turkish political scientist and historian Mehmet Perincek tells Sputnik.
2026-04-26T08:58+0000
2026-04-26T08:58+0000
2026-04-26T08:58+0000
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“To restore its increasingly fragile position, Western imperialism resorts to pre-capitalism methods—imposing embargoes, violating private property, seizing foreign assets and oil, breaching the sanctity of homes, abducting presidents, and even attempting to assassinate heads of state,” the analyst stresses.A similar situation is taking place at sea: international maritime law is being violated, merchant ships are being fired upon, and trade routes are becoming unsafe, which can be described as a “true return to the era of piracy,” according to Perincek. As for the West’s confrontation with Iran, the former has found itself in a classic “double-edged sword” situation, where both retreat and further attacks create new challenges, the pundit wraps up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-61bln---reports-1124038721.html
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european union (eu), west, us, neocolonialism, hegemony, us hegemony, iran
european union (eu), west, us, neocolonialism, hegemony, us hegemony, iran
Modern Neocolonialism: Western Countries Turning Into Terrorist States – Analyst
“As the era of US and EU hegemony comes to an end and a multipolar world order takes shape, the world witnesses the West’s growing aggressiveness and often irrational actions that could lead to unpredictable consequences,” Turkish political scientist and historian Mehmet Perincek tells Sputnik.
“To restore its increasingly fragile position, Western imperialism resorts to pre-capitalism methods—imposing embargoes, violating private property, seizing foreign assets and oil, breaching the sanctity of homes, abducting presidents, and even attempting to assassinate heads of state,” the analyst stresses.
A similar situation is taking place at sea: international maritime law is being violated, merchant ships are being fired upon, and trade routes are becoming unsafe, which can be described as a “true return to the era of piracy,” according to Perincek.
As for the West’s confrontation with Iran
, the former has found itself in a classic “double-edged sword” situation, where both retreat and further attacks create new challenges, the pundit wraps up.