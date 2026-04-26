https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/russian-defense-minister-belousov-arrives-in-north-korea-on-working-visit-1124042499.html
Russian Defense Minister Belousov Arrives in North Korea on Working Visit
Russian Defense Minister Belousov Arrives in North Korea on Working Visit
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Sunday for a working visit, where he will hold talks with the top leadership and command of the North Korean armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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"During the visit, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry will meet with the top leadership and command of the DPRK armed forces in Pyongyang and participate in commemorative events," the ministry said in a statement. At the Pyongyang airport, the Russian defense minister was welcomed by his North Korean counterpart, Gen. No Kwang Chol.
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north korea, andrei belousov, russia, pyongyang, russian defense ministry, working visit
Russian Defense Minister Belousov Arrives in North Korea on Working Visit
PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Sunday for a working visit, where he will hold talks with the top leadership and command of the North Korean armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the visit, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry will meet with the top leadership and command of the DPRK armed forces in Pyongyang and participate in commemorative events," the ministry said in a statement.
At the Pyongyang airport, the Russian defense minister was welcomed by his North Korean counterpart, Gen. No Kwang Chol.
9 October 2025, 08:29 GMT