https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-transport-and-energy-infrastructure-1124044295.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Transport and Energy Infrastructure
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Transport and Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck drone storage and launch sites, Ukrainian transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-04-26T12:16+0000
2026-04-26T12:16+0000
2026-04-26T12:16+0000
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Ukraine lost up to 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, the ministry added.This is in addition to over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, russian armed forces, russian army, infrastructure, critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Transport and Energy Infrastructure
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces struck drone storage and launch sites, Ukrainian transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Ukraine lost up to 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr
over the past day, the ministry added.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 295 soldiers, an armored personnel carrier, seven vehicles, two artillery pieces, and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.