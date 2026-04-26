https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-transport-and-energy-infrastructure-1124044295.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Transport and Energy Infrastructure

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Transport and Energy Infrastructure

Sputnik International

The Russian forces struck drone storage and launch sites, Ukrainian transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-04-26T12:16+0000

2026-04-26T12:16+0000

2026-04-26T12:16+0000

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Ukraine lost up to 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, the ministry added.This is in addition to over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russian-high-precision-weapons-score-direct-hits-on-ukraines-hardware-and-key-defense-facilities-1124033661.html

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