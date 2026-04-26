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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-transport-and-energy-infrastructure-1124044295.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Transport and Energy Infrastructure
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Transport and Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck drone storage and launch sites, Ukrainian transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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Ukraine lost up to 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, the ministry added.This is in addition to over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russian-high-precision-weapons-score-direct-hits-on-ukraines-hardware-and-key-defense-facilities-1124033661.html
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Transport and Energy Infrastructure

12:16 GMT 26.04.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces struck drone storage and launch sites, Ukrainian transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Ukraine lost up to 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, the ministry added.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 295 soldiers, an armored personnel carrier, seven vehicles, two artillery pieces, and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian High-Precision Weapons Score Direct Hits on Ukraine's Hardware and Key Defense Facilities
24 April, 10:07 GMT
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