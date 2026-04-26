https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/russias-lavrov-stresses-importance-for-us-to-resolve-hormuz-crisis-quickly-then-ukraine-1124044136.html
Russia's Lavrov Stresses Importance for US to Resolve Hormuz Crisis Quickly, Then Ukraine
Russia's Lavrov Stresses Importance for US to Resolve Hormuz Crisis Quickly, Then Ukraine
Sputnik International
It is important for the United States to devise a solution for the Strait of Hormuz crisis as soon as possible, and then promptly address the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
2026-04-26T12:10+0000
2026-04-26T12:10+0000
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"What is important to them [the US]? It is important for them to come up with some kind of solution around the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible and then also quickly come up with something about the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Nazism is resurging, with Volodymyr Zelensky reveling in his leadership of this process, the minister said. Lavrov highlighted Zelensky's insistence on immediate EU membership for Ukraine—a nation under an openly Nazi regime that has banned Russian culture entirely and suppressed the canonical Orthodox Church. On March 15, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that the Ukraine negotiations had been paused as Washington's attention was focused elsewhere. The following day, he noted that Russia was waiting for a new round of talks on the Ukrainian conflict, but that the location and time had not yet been determined for obvious reasons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/northern-sea-route-becoming-more-attractive-amid-hormuz-crisis---deputy-foreign-minister-1124035571.html
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ukraine, russia, strait of hormuz, dmitry peskov, volodymyr zelensky, sergey lavrov, european union (eu)
Russia's Lavrov Stresses Importance for US to Resolve Hormuz Crisis Quickly, Then Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is important for the United States to devise a solution for the Strait of Hormuz crisis as soon as possible, and then promptly address the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"What is important to them [the US]? It is important for them to come up with some kind of solution around the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible and then also quickly come up with something about the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Nazism is resurging, with Volodymyr Zelensky reveling in his leadership of this process, the minister said.
"[Zelensky] openly declares that we will defend everyone [in Europe], we have the strength, experience, and Europe's largest army, but I don't think that it will end well," he said.
Lavrov highlighted Zelensky's insistence on immediate EU membership for Ukraine—a nation under an openly Nazi regime that has banned Russian culture entirely and suppressed the canonical Orthodox Church.
On March 15, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that the Ukraine negotiations had been paused as Washington's attention was focused elsewhere. The following day, he noted that Russia was waiting for a new round of talks on the Ukrainian conflict, but that the location and time had not yet been determined for obvious reasons.