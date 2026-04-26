https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/suspect-in-shooting-at-dinner-with-trump-targeted-white-house-officials---reports-1124043648.html

Suspect in Shooting at Dinner With Trump Targeted White House Officials - Reports

Suspect in Shooting at Dinner With Trump Targeted White House Officials - Reports

Sputnik International

The suspect arrested for gunfire at an event with US President Donald Trump told law enforcement officers his intended targets were White House administration officials, the CBS broadcaster reported, citing two sources.

2026-04-26T09:36+0000

2026-04-26T09:36+0000

2026-04-26T09:36+0000

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On Saturday evening, gunfire erupted at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. All attendees, including Trump and his wife, Melania, were evacuated. Authorities swiftly detained the suspect, while one Secret Service agent sustained injuries. New York Post journalist Karol Markowicz reported the suspect is Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old California resident from the city of Torrance, who works as a teacher. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that the suspect will face court on Monday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/trump-escorted-off-stage-during-white-house-correspondents-dinner---reports-1124041207.html

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