https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/trump-says-maintains-contact-with-putin-declines-to-reveal-their-last-conversation-1124045246.html

Trump Says Maintains Contact With Putin, Declines to Reveal Their Last Conversation

Trump Says Maintains Contact With Putin, Declines to Reveal Their Last Conversation

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he maintains contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but declined to reveal the date of their last conversation.

2026-04-26T16:41+0000

2026-04-26T16:41+0000

2026-04-26T16:41+0000

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"I do not want to reveal that, but I do have conversations with him [Putin]," Trump told Fox News when asked about his last conversation with the Russian leader. Trump also said that he maintains contact with Volodymyr Zelensky as part of efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.Washington continues its efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Trump said."We are working on the Russia situation, Russia and Ukraine. And hopefully we are going to get it," Trump said.The United States will no longer send its delegations to Pakistan for talks with Iran, the Iranian side can travel to Washington or contact by phone, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.Donald Trump said on Sunday that the conflict with Iran will end very soon."We've done a great job. Iran war will come to an end soon and we will be very victorious," he said.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively.NATO does not serve the interests of the United States, the alliance is disappointing in its refusal to support the country, Donald Trump said.On April 1, Trump said that he was strongly considering withdrawing the US from NATO after the allies refused to join the US-Israeli war on Iran. He said he no longer saw Europe as a reliable defense partner after the Europeans rejected his call to send warships to the strategic waterway.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/trump-says-considering-withdrawing-us-from-nato-as-it-refused-to-help-with-iran-conflict-1123928348.html

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