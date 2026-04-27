https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/deploying-nuclear-weapons-in-finland-will-not-make-country-safer---finnish-politician-1124046736.html
Deploying Nuclear Weapons in Finland Will Not Make Country Safer - Finnish Politician
Deploying Nuclear Weapons in Finland Will Not Make Country Safer - Finnish Politician
Sputnik International
Deploying nuclear weapons in Finland will not make the country safer, a member of the country's Freedom Alliance party, Armando Mema, told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on the Finnish government's plans to allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons in the country.
2026-04-27T07:34+0000
2026-04-27T07:34+0000
2026-04-27T07:34+0000
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The politician added that NATO, which had promised "not to expand an inch to the east," is now increasing its military presence in Finland and wants to station nuclear weapons there. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described Finland’s plans to allow the import of nuclear weapons into the country as a "concentrated confrontation."On April 23, the Finnish government submitted to parliament a proposal to amend the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code, which would lift the current ban on the import, manufacture, storage and use of nuclear weapons within the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/western-nuclear-policy-threatens-russias-core-interests-1124042607.html
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Deploying Nuclear Weapons in Finland Will Not Make Country Safer - Finnish Politician
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Deploying nuclear weapons in Finland will not make the country safer, a member of the country's Freedom Alliance party, Armando Mema, told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on the Finnish government's plans to allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons in the country.
"Changing the law and allowing the import of NATO countries’ nuclear weapons will not make Finland safer," Mema said.
The politician added that NATO
, which had promised "not to expand an inch to the east," is now increasing its military presence in Finland and wants to station nuclear weapons there.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described Finland’s plans to allow the import of nuclear weapons into the country as a "concentrated confrontation."
On April 23, the Finnish government submitted to parliament a proposal to amend the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code, which would lift the current ban on the import, manufacture, storage and use of nuclear weapons within the country.