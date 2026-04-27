https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/from-asia-to-iran-us-strategy-of-containment-1124047364.html
From Asia to Iran: US Strategy of Containment
From Asia to Iran: US Strategy of Containment
Sputnik International
US policy in Asia is driven by the long-term goal of maintaining dominance and preventing the region from becoming independent or self-sufficient, Professor Beatriz Bissio of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told Sputnik.
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She noted that this approach has remained consistent from Barack Obama to Donald Trump. According to Bissio, this helps explain the sustained US pressure across the region: Controlling supply chains, containing rival powers, and limiting the emergence of sovereign regional blocs capable of operating outside US influence. She added that the objective is “to avoid any possibility of Asia becoming independent, self-determined, and sovereign.” She explained that tensions around Iran fit into the same framework because of Iran’s energy wealth, strategic geography, and growing ties with Russia, China, and BRICS. In her view, the conflict with Iran could become “one step in this direction” and risk wider escalation involving other major powers.
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Professor Beatriz Bissio of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro
Sputnik International
Professor Beatriz Bissio of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro
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joe biden, donald trump, us, russia, brics, northeast asia, southeast asia, asia-pacific region, east asia, dominance, western domination, china, barack obama
From Asia to Iran: US Strategy of Containment
US policy in Asia is driven by the long-term goal of maintaining dominance and preventing the region from becoming independent or self-sufficient, Professor Beatriz Bissio of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told Sputnik.
She noted that this approach has remained consistent from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.
“They see Asia as the continent they have to take over to assure their supremacy in different fields, but particularly in sophisticated up-to-now technologies,” she said.
According to Bissio, this helps explain the sustained US pressure across the region
: Controlling supply chains, containing rival powers, and limiting the emergence of sovereign regional blocs capable of operating outside US influence. She added that the objective is “to avoid any possibility of Asia becoming independent, self-determined, and sovereign.”
She explained that tensions around Iran fit into the same framework because of Iran’s energy wealth, strategic geography, and growing ties with Russia, China, and BRICS. In her view, the conflict with Iran could become “one step in this direction” and risk wider escalation involving other major powers.
27 December 2025, 09:14 GMT