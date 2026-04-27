https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/from-asia-to-iran-us-strategy-of-containment-1124047364.html

From Asia to Iran: US Strategy of Containment

From Asia to Iran: US Strategy of Containment

Sputnik International

US policy in Asia is driven by the long-term goal of maintaining dominance and preventing the region from becoming independent or self-sufficient, Professor Beatriz Bissio of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told Sputnik.

2026-04-27T13:03+0000

2026-04-27T13:03+0000

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She noted that this approach has remained consistent from Barack Obama to Donald Trump. According to Bissio, this helps explain the sustained US pressure across the region: Controlling supply chains, containing rival powers, and limiting the emergence of sovereign regional blocs capable of operating outside US influence. She added that the objective is “to avoid any possibility of Asia becoming independent, self-determined, and sovereign.” She explained that tensions around Iran fit into the same framework because of Iran’s energy wealth, strategic geography, and growing ties with Russia, China, and BRICS. In her view, the conflict with Iran could become “one step in this direction” and risk wider escalation involving other major powers.

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