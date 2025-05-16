International
Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Ends After Almost 2 Hours - Source
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/us-intelligence-to-focus-on-cis-asia-pacific-region--russian-foreign-intelligence-chief-1122062912.html
US Intel Shifts Focus to CIS, Asia-Pacific Region – Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief
US Intel Shifts Focus to CIS, Asia-Pacific Region – Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief
Sputnik International
US intelligence services will focus on areas that are a priority for Washington, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Asia-Pacific region, amid the Trump administration’s demands for efficiency, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
2025-05-16T09:03+0000
2025-05-16T09:48+0000
world
cia
sergei naryshkin
commonwealth of independent states
russian foreign intelligence service
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116811547_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_c9111baaadd2e2646b17b329ecdb17c1.jpg
US intelligence services are forced to look for ways to adapt to the demands of the new US administration to increase efficiency and budget discipline, the SVR chief added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/cia-involvement-in-jfk-assassination-exposed-in-new-files-1121653084.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116811547_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e7e12c1fac4d5a685df89136085ad735.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
cia, us intelligence, us foreign policy, russia-nato showdown, nato intelligence
cia, us intelligence, us foreign policy, russia-nato showdown, nato intelligence

US Intel Shifts Focus to CIS, Asia-Pacific Region – Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief

09:03 GMT 16.05.2025 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 16.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Kevin WolfThe seal of Central Intelligence Agency is seen in the lobby the headquarters building in Langley, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
The seal of Central Intelligence Agency is seen in the lobby the headquarters building in Langley, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2025
© AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
Subscribe
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - US intelligence services will focus on areas that are a priority for Washington, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Asia-Pacific region, amid the Trump administration’s demands for efficiency, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
"A decision has been made [by the US] to focus exclusively on priority areas for Washington, which, along with the Asia-Pacific region, include the post-Soviet space," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS countries in Dushanbe.
US intelligence services are forced to look for ways to adapt to the demands of the new US administration to increase efficiency and budget discipline, the SVR chief added.
President John F. Kennedy winds up to throw out the first pitch to inaugurate the 1962 American League baseball season and DC Stadium in Washington in this April 9, 1962 file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2025
Americas
CIA Involvement in JFK Assassination Exposed in New Files
19 March, 16:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала