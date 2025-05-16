https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/us-intelligence-to-focus-on-cis-asia-pacific-region--russian-foreign-intelligence-chief-1122062912.html
US Intel Shifts Focus to CIS, Asia-Pacific Region – Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief
US Intel Shifts Focus to CIS, Asia-Pacific Region – Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief
US intelligence services are forced to look for ways to adapt to the demands of the new US administration to increase efficiency and budget discipline, the SVR chief added.
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - US intelligence services will focus on areas that are a priority for Washington, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Asia-Pacific region, amid the Trump administration’s demands for efficiency, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
"A decision has been made [by the US] to focus exclusively on priority areas for Washington, which, along with the Asia-Pacific region, include the post-Soviet space," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS countries in Dushanbe.
US intelligence services
are forced to look for ways to adapt to the demands of the new US administration to increase efficiency and budget discipline, the SVR chief added.