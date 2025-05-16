https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/us-intelligence-to-focus-on-cis-asia-pacific-region--russian-foreign-intelligence-chief-1122062912.html

US Intel Shifts Focus to CIS, Asia-Pacific Region – Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief

US Intel Shifts Focus to CIS, Asia-Pacific Region – Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief

Sputnik International

US intelligence services will focus on areas that are a priority for Washington, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Asia-Pacific region, amid the Trump administration’s demands for efficiency, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.

2025-05-16T09:03+0000

2025-05-16T09:03+0000

2025-05-16T09:48+0000

world

cia

sergei naryshkin

commonwealth of independent states

russian foreign intelligence service

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116811547_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_c9111baaadd2e2646b17b329ecdb17c1.jpg

US intelligence services are forced to look for ways to adapt to the demands of the new US administration to increase efficiency and budget discipline, the SVR chief added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/cia-involvement-in-jfk-assassination-exposed-in-new-files-1121653084.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cia, us intelligence, us foreign policy, russia-nato showdown, nato intelligence