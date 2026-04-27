https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/global-security-architecture-virtually-dismantled---russian-security-council-1124046910.html
Global Security Architecture Virtually Dismantled - Russian Security Council
Global Security Architecture Virtually Dismantled - Russian Security Council
Sputnik International
The global security architecture has actually been dismantled, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexei Shevtsov said on Monday.
2026-04-27T09:06+0000
2026-04-27T09:06+0000
2026-04-27T09:06+0000
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"The global security architecture has actually been dismantled. Interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, including armed aggression, is normal. All principles and norms of international law are completely ignored," Shevtsov said at a conference on a new collective security architecture in Moscow. Illegal sanctions have finally taken shape as a tool for realizing the geopolitical ambitions of Western countries, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/continued-crisis-in-middle-east-endangers-global-food-security---russian-security-council-1123979175.html
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Global Security Architecture Virtually Dismantled - Russian Security Council
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global security architecture has actually been dismantled, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexei Shevtsov said on Monday.
"The global security architecture has actually been dismantled. Interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, including armed aggression, is normal. All principles and norms of international law are completely ignored," Shevtsov said at a conference on a new collective security architecture in Moscow.
Illegal sanctions have finally taken shape as a tool for realizing the geopolitical ambitions of Western countries
, the official added.