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Global Security Architecture Virtually Dismantled - Russian Security Council
Global Security Architecture Virtually Dismantled - Russian Security Council
Sputnik International
The global security architecture has actually been dismantled, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexei Shevtsov said on Monday.
2026-04-27T09:06+0000
2026-04-27T09:06+0000
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"The global security architecture has actually been dismantled. Interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, including armed aggression, is normal. All principles and norms of international law are completely ignored," Shevtsov said at a conference on a new collective security architecture in Moscow. Illegal sanctions have finally taken shape as a tool for realizing the geopolitical ambitions of Western countries, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/continued-crisis-in-middle-east-endangers-global-food-security---russian-security-council-1123979175.html
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Global Security Architecture Virtually Dismantled - Russian Security Council

09:06 GMT 27.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global security architecture has actually been dismantled, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexei Shevtsov said on Monday.
"The global security architecture has actually been dismantled. Interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, including armed aggression, is normal. All principles and norms of international law are completely ignored," Shevtsov said at a conference on a new collective security architecture in Moscow.
Illegal sanctions have finally taken shape as a tool for realizing the geopolitical ambitions of Western countries, the official added.
Plumes of smoke from a U.S.-Israeli strike on an oil facility late Saturday linger in the cloudy sky over Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
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Ongoing Middle East Crisis Endangers Global Food Security - Russian Security Council
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