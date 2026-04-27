https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/global-security-architecture-virtually-dismantled---russian-security-council-1124046910.html

Global Security Architecture Virtually Dismantled - Russian Security Council

Global Security Architecture Virtually Dismantled - Russian Security Council

Sputnik International

The global security architecture has actually been dismantled, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexei Shevtsov said on Monday.

2026-04-27T09:06+0000

2026-04-27T09:06+0000

2026-04-27T09:06+0000

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"The global security architecture has actually been dismantled. Interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, including armed aggression, is normal. All principles and norms of international law are completely ignored," Shevtsov said at a conference on a new collective security architecture in Moscow. Illegal sanctions have finally taken shape as a tool for realizing the geopolitical ambitions of Western countries, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/continued-crisis-in-middle-east-endangers-global-food-security---russian-security-council-1123979175.html

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