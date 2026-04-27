https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/iran-increases-imports-via-caspian-sea--tehran-chamber-of-commerce-head-1124050815.html
Iran Increases Imports Via Caspian Sea – Tehran Chamber of Commerce Head
Iran Increases Imports Via Caspian Sea – Tehran Chamber of Commerce Head
Sputnik International
Iran has increased imports via the Caspian Sea, using it for supplies to the country as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, Head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Mohammad Reza Mortazavi said on Monday.
2026-04-27T16:44+0000
2026-04-27T16:44+0000
2026-04-27T16:44+0000
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"Given growing pressure on alternative routes, the shipment volume through them has increased, but port infrastructure, as well as loading and unloading capacities have improved in recent years. The Caspian Sea is now experiencing its most active days in terms of shipments," Mortazavi told the Tasnim news agency. The official added that the region of the Strait of Hormuz is the main route for supplying the country with goods, while the bulk of imports come through southern Iranian customs. He did not mention the US maritime blockade in the region but said that alternative routes to Hormuz are used in "ad hoc" situations. Thus, the role of the largest lake in the world in Iranian goods imports has grown, the report said. On April 14, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said that he had instructed the government in border provinces to counteract the effects of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by stimulating cross-border trade. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submits its proposal for resolving the conflict and until the negotiations are concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/northern-sea-route-becoming-more-attractive-amid-hormuz-crisis---deputy-foreign-minister-1124035571.html
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Iran Increases Imports Via Caspian Sea – Tehran Chamber of Commerce Head
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has increased imports via the Caspian Sea, using it for supplies to the country as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, Head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Mohammad Reza Mortazavi said on Monday.
"Given growing pressure on alternative routes, the shipment volume through them has increased, but port infrastructure, as well as loading and unloading capacities have improved in recent years. The Caspian Sea is now experiencing its most active days in terms of shipments," Mortazavi told the Tasnim news agency.
The official added that the region of the Strait of Hormuz
is the main route for supplying the country with goods, while the bulk of imports come through southern Iranian customs. He did not mention the US maritime blockade in the region but said that alternative routes to Hormuz are used in "ad hoc" situations.
Thus, the role of the largest lake in the world in Iranian goods imports has grown, the report said.
On April 14, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said that he had instructed the government in border provinces to counteract the effects of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by stimulating cross-border trade.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submits its proposal for resolving the conflict and until the negotiations are concluded.