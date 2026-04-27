International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/irans-top-diplomat-araghchi-arrives-in-st-petersburg-for-talks-with-putin---reports-1124045635.html
Iran's Top Diplomat Araghchi Arrives in St. Petersburg for Talks With Putin - Reports
Iran's Top Diplomat Araghchi Arrives in St. Petersburg for Talks With Putin - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in St. Petersburg early Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, IRNA reported.
2026-04-27T04:42+0000
2026-04-27T04:42+0000
russia
abbas araghchi
iran
russia
talks
negotiations
cooperation
strategic partnership
strategic partner
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323776_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a4458c6d6903d0136f0472a4c408746e.jpg
Araghchi traveled on “Minab 168,” a flight named in memory of schoolchildren killed in the US strike on the Minab school.The visit comes as part of his regional diplomatic tour following talks in Pakistan and Oman.Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced that Araghchi would visit St. Petersburg. The diplomat said that the Iranian foreign minister's visit would be aimed at "advancing interests amid external threats."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-hopes-us-and-iran-reach-final-deal-after-ceasefire-extension---mfa-spokeswoman-1124033860.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323776_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_152a09389da6a22715d2b07bb909cd0b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
abbas araghchi, iran, russia, talks, negotiations, cooperation, strategic partnership, strategic partner, vladimir putin
abbas araghchi, iran, russia, talks, negotiations, cooperation, strategic partnership, strategic partner, vladimir putin

Iran's Top Diplomat Araghchi Arrives in St. Petersburg for Talks With Putin - Reports

04:42 GMT 27.04.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander KazakovRussian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi prior to their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi prior to their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov
Subscribe
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in St. Petersburg early Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, IRNA reported.
Araghchi traveled on “Minab 168,” a flight named in memory of schoolchildren killed in the US strike on the Minab school.
The visit comes as part of his regional diplomatic tour following talks in Pakistan and Oman.
Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced that Araghchi would visit St. Petersburg. The diplomat said that the Iranian foreign minister's visit would be aimed at "advancing interests amid external threats."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
World
Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman
24 April, 12:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала