https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/irans-top-diplomat-araghchi-arrives-in-st-petersburg-for-talks-with-putin---reports-1124045635.html
Iran's Top Diplomat Araghchi Arrives in St. Petersburg for Talks With Putin - Reports
Iran's Top Diplomat Araghchi Arrives in St. Petersburg for Talks With Putin - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in St. Petersburg early Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, IRNA reported.
2026-04-27T04:42+0000
2026-04-27T04:42+0000
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Araghchi traveled on “Minab 168,” a flight named in memory of schoolchildren killed in the US strike on the Minab school.The visit comes as part of his regional diplomatic tour following talks in Pakistan and Oman.Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced that Araghchi would visit St. Petersburg. The diplomat said that the Iranian foreign minister's visit would be aimed at "advancing interests amid external threats."
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Iran's Top Diplomat Araghchi Arrives in St. Petersburg for Talks With Putin - Reports
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in St. Petersburg early Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, IRNA reported.
Araghchi traveled on “Minab 168,” a flight named in memory of schoolchildren killed in the US strike on the Minab school
.
The visit comes as part of his regional diplomatic tour following talks in Pakistan and Oman.
Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced that Araghchi would visit St. Petersburg. The diplomat said that the Iranian foreign minister's visit would be aimed at "advancing interests amid external threats."