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Kremlin on Trump's Remark on Contacts With Putin: Moscow Always Reports on Leaders' Talks
Kremlin on Trump's Remark on Contacts With Putin: Moscow Always Reports on Leaders' Talks
Sputnik International
Moscow always reports about phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday
2026-04-27T09:11+0000
2026-04-27T09:11+0000
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"We are giving reports, and my colleague [Kremlin aide Yury] Ushakov is giving briefings, telling you about those telephone conversations," Peskov told reporters.On Sunday, Donald Trump said that he maintains contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but declined to reveal the date of their last conversation.
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Kremlin on Trump's Remark on Contacts With Putin: Moscow Always Reports on Leaders' Talks

09:11 GMT 27.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow always reports about phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We are giving reports, and my colleague [Kremlin aide Yury] Ushakov is giving briefings, telling you about those telephone conversations," Peskov told reporters.
On Sunday, Donald Trump said that he maintains contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but declined to reveal the date of their last conversation.
"I do not want to reveal that, but I do have conversations with him [Putin]," Trump told Fox News when asked about his last conversation with the Russian leader.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
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