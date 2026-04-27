https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/kremlin-on-trumps-remark-on-contacts-with-putin-moscow-always-reports-on-leaders-talks-1124047016.html

Kremlin on Trump's Remark on Contacts With Putin: Moscow Always Reports on Leaders' Talks

Kremlin on Trump's Remark on Contacts With Putin: Moscow Always Reports on Leaders' Talks

Sputnik International

Moscow always reports about phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

2026-04-27T09:11+0000

2026-04-27T09:11+0000

2026-04-27T09:11+0000

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"We are giving reports, and my colleague [Kremlin aide Yury] Ushakov is giving briefings, telling you about those telephone conversations," Peskov told reporters.On Sunday, Donald Trump said that he maintains contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but declined to reveal the date of their last conversation.

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