https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/russias-fsb-says-prevented-attack-at-oil-refinery-in-komi-republic-at-ukraines-instructions-1124046627.html

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Attack at Oil Refinery in Komi Republic at Ukraine's Instructions

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Attack at Oil Refinery in Komi Republic at Ukraine's Instructions

Sputnik International

Sabotage was prevented in Russia's Komi Republic, where two Russians tried to carry out an explosion at an oil refinery on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said on Monday.

2026-04-27T07:32+0000

2026-04-27T07:32+0000

2026-04-27T07:32+0000

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"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of Ukhta in the Komi Republic prevented a sabotage planned by two Russian citizens on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement, adding that thee planned to detonate drones with improvised explosive devices at one of the oil industry enterprises in the region on the Instructions of the Ukrainian special services. During a detention attempt, they put up armed resistance and were eliminated by return fire, the FSB said, adding that security personnel and civilians were not injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/fsb-nabs-three-in-foiled-ukrainian-electric-scooter-bomb-plot-1123985959.html

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russian federal security service (fsb), ukraine, russia, attack, oil, oil pipeline, oil refinery