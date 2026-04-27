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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/saudi-arabia-russia-ties-show-growth-in-many-areas---ambassador-1124047551.html
Saudi Arabia-Russia Ties Show Growth in Many Areas - Ambassador
Saudi Arabia-Russia Ties Show Growth in Many Areas - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia demonstrate growth in many areas, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan said on Monday.
2026-04-27T11:09+0000
2026-04-27T11:09+0000
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"Today, when our relations passed the milestone of 100 years, Russian-Saudi ties are showing rapid growth in many areas," Al-Sadhan said at the opening of a photo exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The ambassador wished for this anniversary celebration to be a unique occasion to address the diplomatic legacy of ambitious projects that form the basis for a new stage of strategic partnership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-strengthens-ties-with-saudi-arabia--1123226314.html
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Saudi Arabia-Russia Ties Show Growth in Many Areas - Ambassador

11:09 GMT 27.04.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / yasser zareaa / National day of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Flag
Saudi Arabia Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / yasser zareaa / National day of Saudi Arabia
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia demonstrate growth in many areas, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan said on Monday.
"Today, when our relations passed the milestone of 100 years, Russian-Saudi ties are showing rapid growth in many areas," Al-Sadhan said at the opening of a photo exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
The ambassador wished for this anniversary celebration to be a unique occasion to address the diplomatic legacy of ambitious projects that form the basis for a new stage of strategic partnership.
Russia Strengthens Ties With Saudi Arabia - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2025
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Russia Strengthens Ties With Saudi Arabia
4 December 2025, 13:08 GMT
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