https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/saudi-arabia-russia-ties-show-growth-in-many-areas---ambassador-1124047551.html
Saudi Arabia-Russia Ties Show Growth in Many Areas - Ambassador
Saudi Arabia-Russia Ties Show Growth in Many Areas - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia demonstrate growth in many areas, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan said on Monday.
2026-04-27T11:09+0000
2026-04-27T11:09+0000
2026-04-27T11:09+0000
world
saudi arabia
russia
ties
bilateral ties
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105787/18/1057871820_0:0:2248:1265_1920x0_80_0_0_ead4ff0f30ed462ae65dd77bb1c7e6a9.jpg
"Today, when our relations passed the milestone of 100 years, Russian-Saudi ties are showing rapid growth in many areas," Al-Sadhan said at the opening of a photo exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The ambassador wished for this anniversary celebration to be a unique occasion to address the diplomatic legacy of ambitious projects that form the basis for a new stage of strategic partnership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-strengthens-ties-with-saudi-arabia--1123226314.html
saudi arabia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105787/18/1057871820_0:0:2000:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_850be4c8e713c3fc9b697c9af19e0ce1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
saudi arabia, russia, ties, bilateral ties, cooperation
saudi arabia, russia, ties, bilateral ties, cooperation
Saudi Arabia-Russia Ties Show Growth in Many Areas - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia demonstrate growth in many areas, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan said on Monday.
"Today, when our relations passed the milestone of 100 years, Russian-Saudi ties are showing rapid growth in many areas," Al-Sadhan said at the opening of a photo exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
The ambassador wished for this anniversary celebration to be a unique occasion to address the diplomatic legacy of ambitious projects that form the basis for a new stage of strategic partnership.
4 December 2025, 13:08 GMT