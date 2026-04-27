https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/us-iran-confrontation-becomes-political-crisis-for-eu---reports-1124047242.html

EU Fears US-Iran War Bound to Trigger Political Nightmare for Bloc - Reports

EU Fears US-Iran War Bound to Trigger Political Nightmare for Bloc - Reports

Sputnik International

European leaders fear that the confrontation between the United States and Iran will turn from an economic shock into a political crisis for the fragile backbone of the EU, media reported on Monday, citing European officials.

2026-04-27T09:17+0000

2026-04-27T09:17+0000

2026-04-27T11:13+0000

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Seamus Boland, head of the European Economic and Social Committee, said energy costs are spilling over into food, transportation, and housing, hitting low- and middle-income households the hardest. On April 13, the US navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/iran-outplaying-us-navy-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-sea-mines-1124038098.html

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strait of hormuz, european union (eu), washington, liquefied natural gas (lng), iran, us