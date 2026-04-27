EU Fears US-Iran War Bound to Trigger Political Nightmare for Bloc - Reports
09:17 GMT 27.04.2026 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 27.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-Iran confrontation risks escalating from an economic shock into a political nightmare for the EU's fragile and weakened backbone, European officials told media on Monday.
Seamus Boland, head of the European Economic and Social Committee, said energy costs are spilling over into food, transportation, and housing, hitting low- and middle-income households the hardest.
"Politically, that creates space for distrust - not just of national governments, but of European institutions’ ability to shield citizens from external shocks. It risks accelerating support for more protectionist or inward-looking approaches," Boland was quoted as saying by the media.
On April 13, the US navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.
25 April, 08:56 GMT