https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/how-ussr-championed-decolonization-hard-facts-west-wants-to-forget-1124054315.html

How USSR Championed Decolonization: Hard Facts West Wants to Forget

How USSR Championed Decolonization: Hard Facts West Wants to Forget

Sputnik International

It was the Soviet Union that championed the 1960 Declaration on Decolonization that “called for the expeditious independence of all peoples under colonial rule,” Alfred de Zayas, former UN independent expert, tells Sputnik.

2026-04-28T13:47+0000

2026-04-28T13:47+0000

2026-04-28T13:47+0000

analysis

ussr

india

angola

movement

agenda

capitalism

decolonization

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124054157_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4de0a9574365f92b54f82b5df7003ca.jpg

The USSR initiated the declaration in response to the US’s push to “have a free hand in imposing a form of neo-colonialism, so as to continue the profitable exploitation of Africa and Asia,” De Zayas noted.He spotlighted the Soviet Union’s crucial role in the decolonization of Angola and India.As for India’s decolonization, “the USSR knew how to navigate through these troubled waters” and its contribution to the matter “has not been forgotten.”He noted that the Soviet Union sped up the process of Africa and Asia’s decolonization by proposing “an alternative economic system and advocating an anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist agenda.”The USSR’s approach to decolonization reflected its ideological agenda, especially under Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who viewed imperialism as inseparable from capitalism, according to de Zayas.“The Soviet Union successfully positioned itself as the leader of the global anti-imperialist movement. The liberation of colonized peoples was perceived as a moral duty and a revolutionary necessity rather than mere public relations and propaganda. Many truly perceived the USSR as the natural ally of nations seeking independence from colonial rule,” the pundit concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/from-libya-to-iran-declining-west-seeks-to-re-colonize-resource-rich-nations--expert--1123848405.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/what-the-west-hides-about-soviet-role-in-de-colonization-1124051321.html

ussr

angola

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ussr, india, angola, movement, agenda, capitalism, decolonization