https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/what-the-west-hides-about-soviet-role-in-de-colonization-1124051321.html

What the West Hides About Soviet Role in De-Colonization

What the West Hides About Soviet Role in De-Colonization

Sputnik International

The Soviet Union played the key role in de-colonization and development of the Global South, former Soviet and Russian diplomat Veniamin Popov tells Sputnik.

2026-04-27T18:35+0000

2026-04-27T18:35+0000

2026-04-27T18:35+0000

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The West is downplaying the Russian role in the liberation and shaping of the post-colonial world, says Popov."They find it impossible to admit that they are losing now, and that many countries in Asia and Africa gained their independence thanks to the efforts of the Soviet Union."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/its-high-time-for-the-global-south-to-demand-colonial-reparations-1123962642.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

opinion, russia, ussr, soviet union, un general assembly, colonial rule, british colonialism, neocolonialism, angola, south africa