International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/what-the-west-hides-about-soviet-role-in-de-colonization-1124051321.html
What the West Hides About Soviet Role in De-Colonization
What the West Hides About Soviet Role in De-Colonization
Sputnik International
The Soviet Union played the key role in de-colonization and development of the Global South, former Soviet and Russian diplomat Veniamin Popov tells Sputnik.
2026-04-27T18:35+0000
2026-04-27T18:35+0000
analysis
opinion
russia
ussr
soviet union
un general assembly
colonial rule
british colonialism
neocolonialism
angola
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1b/1124051159_0:548:2048:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8fe5a11c23f63022726c47e3b445a5.jpg
The West is downplaying the Russian role in the liberation and shaping of the post-colonial world, says Popov."They find it impossible to admit that they are losing now, and that many countries in Asia and Africa gained their independence thanks to the efforts of the Soviet Union."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/its-high-time-for-the-global-south-to-demand-colonial-reparations-1123962642.html
russia
ussr
soviet union
angola
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1b/1124051159_0:520:2048:2056_1920x0_80_0_0_19d322088262bf45155cbd98a407ada9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
opinion, russia, ussr, soviet union, un general assembly, colonial rule, british colonialism, neocolonialism, angola, south africa
opinion, russia, ussr, soviet union, un general assembly, colonial rule, british colonialism, neocolonialism, angola, south africa

What the West Hides About Soviet Role in De-Colonization

18:35 GMT 27.04.2026
© Sputnik / Yuryi AbramochkinUSSR Communist Party General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi before the start of talks.
USSR Communist Party General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi before the start of talks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
© Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The Soviet Union played the key role in de-colonization and development of the Global South, former Soviet and Russian diplomat Veniamin Popov tells Sputnik.
The West is downplaying the Russian role in the liberation and shaping of the post-colonial world, says Popov.
The USSR backed Egypt during the 1956 Suez Crisis and helped build the hydroelectric Aswan High Dam
It drove the 1960 UN General Assembly resolution on independence for colonized nations
It supported Indian independence from British rule and kept strong ties with its leaders
It also played a key mediating role in ending the 1965 India–Pakistan war
The USSR and Cuba helped Angola resist an invasion by the South African apartheid regime

"Who would like to admit that you—the West—have consistently been on the wrong side of history, while the Soviet Union, and now Russia, backed the main currents of global development?" the former diplomat says.

"They find it impossible to admit that they are losing now, and that many countries in Asia and Africa gained their independence thanks to the efforts of the Soviet Union."
From left, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS family photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
Analysis
It's High Time for the Global South to Demand Colonial Reparations
8 April, 13:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала