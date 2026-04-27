https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/what-the-west-hides-about-soviet-role-in-de-colonization-1124051321.html
What the West Hides About Soviet Role in De-Colonization
What the West Hides About Soviet Role in De-Colonization
Sputnik International
The Soviet Union played the key role in de-colonization and development of the Global South, former Soviet and Russian diplomat Veniamin Popov tells Sputnik.
2026-04-27T18:35+0000
2026-04-27T18:35+0000
2026-04-27T18:35+0000
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The West is downplaying the Russian role in the liberation and shaping of the post-colonial world, says Popov."They find it impossible to admit that they are losing now, and that many countries in Asia and Africa gained their independence thanks to the efforts of the Soviet Union."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/its-high-time-for-the-global-south-to-demand-colonial-reparations-1123962642.html
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opinion, russia, ussr, soviet union, un general assembly, colonial rule, british colonialism, neocolonialism, angola, south africa
opinion, russia, ussr, soviet union, un general assembly, colonial rule, british colonialism, neocolonialism, angola, south africa
What the West Hides About Soviet Role in De-Colonization
The Soviet Union played the key role in de-colonization and development of the Global South, former Soviet and Russian diplomat Veniamin Popov tells Sputnik.
The West is downplaying the Russian role in the liberation and shaping of the post-colonial world
, says Popov.
The USSR backed Egypt during the 1956 Suez Crisis and helped build the hydroelectric Aswan High Dam
It drove the 1960 UN General Assembly resolution on independence for colonized nations
It supported Indian independence from British rule and kept strong ties with its leaders
It also played a key mediating role in ending the 1965 India–Pakistan war
The USSR and Cuba helped Angola resist an invasion by the South African apartheid regime
"Who would like to admit that you—the West—have consistently been on the wrong side of history, while the Soviet Union, and now Russia, backed the main currents of global development?" the former diplomat says.
"They find it impossible to admit that they are losing now, and that many countries in Asia and Africa gained their independence thanks to the efforts of the Soviet Union."