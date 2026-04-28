https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/pakistani-mediators-expecting-second-iranian-offer-to-settle-us-iran-conflict---reports-1124057818.html
Pakistani Mediators Expecting Second Iranian Offer to Settle US-Iran Conflict - Reports
Pakistani Mediators Expecting Second Iranian Offer to Settle US-Iran Conflict - Reports
Sputnik International
Mediators in Pakistan are expecting to receive a second proposal from Iran to settle the conflict with the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the talks.
2026-04-28T16:48+0000
2026-04-28T16:48+0000
2026-04-28T16:48+0000
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Earlier on Tuesday, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept Iran's current proposal which entails the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by the United States, leaving the nuclear matter for another phase of talks. The proposal is likely to be made over the coming days, the report said. Upon returning from his trips to Pakistan, Oman and then Russia, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to consult with leaders, but the process takes time due to challenges in communicating with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, allegedly kept at a secret location, it added. Negotiations are flowing normally but chances of success rely on whether the Islamic Republic returns with a revised offer Washington might be more keen to accept, the report continued. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Last week, Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal, while maintaining the naval blockade.
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Pakistani Mediators Expecting Second Iranian Offer to Settle US-Iran Conflict - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mediators in Pakistan are expecting to receive a second proposal from Iran to settle the conflict with the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the talks.
Earlier on Tuesday, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept Iran's current proposal which entails the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by the United States, leaving the nuclear matter for another phase of talks.
The proposal is likely to be made over the coming days, the report said. Upon returning from his trips to Pakistan, Oman and then Russia, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to consult with leaders, but the process takes time due to challenges in communicating with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, allegedly kept at a secret location, it added.
Negotiations are flowing normally but chances of success rely on whether the Islamic Republic returns with a revised offer Washington might be more keen to accept, the report continued.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
Last week, Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal, while maintaining the naval blockade.