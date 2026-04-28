https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/road-to-yalta-festival-gala-concert-opens-in-moscow-1124058285.html

'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Opens in Moscow

'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Opens in Moscow

Sputnik International

The final of the 8th international "Road to Yalta" festival is taking place in Moscow.

2026-04-28T19:24+0000

2026-04-28T19:24+0000

2026-04-28T19:24+0000

russia

yalta

moscow

concert

video

song contest

contest

singing

wwii

wwii victory day

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Contestants from different countries perform songs about the Great Patriotic War in their native languages. In the final, participants perform their contest songs in duets with Russian artists.This year, representatives from 15 countries are taking part in the festival, including Italy, France, the US, Tunisia, India, Ghana, Madagascar, Serbia, Bulgaria and others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/day-of-military-glory-how-soviet-forces-wiped-out-nazi-troops-in-battle-of-moscow-1123240098.html

yalta

moscow

russia

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'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Sputnik International The final of the 8th international "Road to Yalta" festival is taking place in Moscow. 2026-04-28T19:24+0000 true PT0M17S

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yalta, moscow, concert, video, song contest, contest, singing, wwii, wwii victory day, great patriotic war, victory day, russia