https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/road-to-yalta-festival-gala-concert-opens-in-moscow-1124058285.html
'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Opens in Moscow
'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Opens in Moscow
Sputnik International
The final of the 8th international "Road to Yalta" festival is taking place in Moscow.
2026-04-28T19:24+0000
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Contestants from different countries perform songs about the Great Patriotic War in their native languages. In the final, participants perform their contest songs in duets with Russian artists.This year, representatives from 15 countries are taking part in the festival, including Italy, France, the US, Tunisia, India, Ghana, Madagascar, Serbia, Bulgaria and others.
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'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert
Sputnik International
The final of the 8th international "Road to Yalta" festival is taking place in Moscow.
2026-04-28T19:24+0000
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yalta, moscow, concert, video, song contest, contest, singing, wwii, wwii victory day, great patriotic war, victory day, russia
yalta, moscow, concert, video, song contest, contest, singing, wwii, wwii victory day, great patriotic war, victory day, russia
'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Opens in Moscow
The final of the 8th international "Road to Yalta" festival is taking place in Moscow.
Contestants from different countries perform songs about the Great Patriotic War
in their native languages. In the final, participants perform their contest songs in duets with Russian artists.
This year, representatives from 15 countries are taking part in the festival, including Italy, France, the US, Tunisia, India, Ghana, Madagascar, Serbia, Bulgaria and others.
5 December 2025, 13:12 GMT