International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/road-to-yalta-festival-gala-concert-opens-in-moscow-1124058285.html
'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Opens in Moscow
'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Opens in Moscow
Sputnik International
The final of the 8th international "Road to Yalta" festival is taking place in Moscow.
2026-04-28T19:24+0000
2026-04-28T19:24+0000
russia
yalta
moscow
concert
video
song contest
contest
singing
wwii
wwii victory day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124058389_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc6ecad926f8fdc8ef11f6c0265b35d0.png
Contestants from different countries perform songs about the Great Patriotic War in their native languages. In the final, participants perform their contest songs in duets with Russian artists.This year, representatives from 15 countries are taking part in the festival, including Italy, France, the US, Tunisia, India, Ghana, Madagascar, Serbia, Bulgaria and others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/day-of-military-glory-how-soviet-forces-wiped-out-nazi-troops-in-battle-of-moscow-1123240098.html
yalta
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert
Sputnik International
The final of the 8th international "Road to Yalta" festival is taking place in Moscow.
2026-04-28T19:24+0000
true
PT0M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124058389_225:0:1665:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0f4e441d1f77f2d2c365430f3996c528.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
yalta, moscow, concert, video, song contest, contest, singing, wwii, wwii victory day, great patriotic war, victory day, russia
yalta, moscow, concert, video, song contest, contest, singing, wwii, wwii victory day, great patriotic war, victory day, russia

'Road to Yalta' Festival Gala Concert Opens in Moscow

19:24 GMT 28.04.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The final of the 8th international "Road to Yalta" festival is taking place in Moscow.
Contestants from different countries perform songs about the Great Patriotic War in their native languages. In the final, participants perform their contest songs in duets with Russian artists.
This year, representatives from 15 countries are taking part in the festival, including Italy, France, the US, Tunisia, India, Ghana, Madagascar, Serbia, Bulgaria and others.
Red Army troops are seen being on alert during Battle of Moscow. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
Russia
Day of Military Glory: How Soviet Forces Wiped Out Nazi Troops in Battle of Moscow
5 December 2025, 13:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала