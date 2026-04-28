https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russian-forces-liberate-ilyinovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-zemlyanki-in-kharkov-region-1124053984.html

Russian Forces Liberate Ilyinovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Zemlyanki in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Ilyinovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Zemlyanki in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ilyinovka (Illinivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-04-28T09:37+0000

2026-04-28T09:37+0000

2026-04-28T09:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

kharkov

russia

russian armed forces

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124053812_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8f448d392e7338d318ad35d8c0e573ed.jpg

"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the village of Ilyinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the village of Zemlyanki in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 150 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 260 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 130 by Battlegroup Yug , and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Additionally, Russian air defense systems have downed 281 drones and 10 air bombs of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html

kharkov

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, kharkov, russia, russian armed forces, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine