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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russian-forces-liberate-ilyinovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-zemlyanki-in-kharkov-region-1124053984.html
Russian Forces Liberate Ilyinovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Zemlyanki in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Ilyinovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Zemlyanki in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ilyinovka (Illinivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-04-28T09:37+0000
2026-04-28T09:37+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the village of Ilyinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the village of Zemlyanki in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 150 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 260 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 130 by Battlegroup Yug , and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Additionally, Russian air defense systems have downed 281 drones and 10 air bombs of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russian-troops-finalize-lugansk-peoples-republic-liberation-advance-on-all-fronts--gerasimov-1124017463.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Ilyinovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Zemlyanki in Kharkov Region

09:37 GMT 28.04.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the 6th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Yug
Servicemen of the 6th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Yug - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ilyinovka (Illinivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the village of Ilyinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the village of Zemlyanki in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 300 soldiers, five vehicles and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 150 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 260 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 130 by Battlegroup Yug , and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian air defense systems have downed 281 drones and 10 air bombs of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.
A Russian serviceman from the Yug (South) battlegroup. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Finalize Lugansk People’s Republic Liberation, Advance on All Fronts – Gerasimov
21 April, 06:48 GMT
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