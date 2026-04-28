International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/ukraines-bet-on-terror-against-russian-infrastructure-linked-to-losses-on-the-battlefield-putin-1124057983.html
Ukraine's Bet on Terror Against Russian Infrastructure Linked to Losses on the Battlefield: Putin
Ukraine's Bet on Terror Against Russian Infrastructure Linked to Losses on the Battlefield: Putin
Sputnik International
The turn to terrorist tactics by Ukraine and its foreign sponsors is linked to Kiev's inability to stop Russia's advance, President Putin said.
2026-04-28T17:55+0000
2026-04-28T18:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123797274_0:0:2822:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_58e1ac9291a503c42c88d68438b20037.jpg
"The risk of terrorist threats is growing. International terrorist organizations, radical and extremist groups continue their subversive activities," Putin said at a meeting on election security Tuesday.Accordingly, Kiev is turning to "terror against both military and civilian targets. They hope this will change something. It won't change anything, but the threats are there. They are growing," he added, warning that Ukraine's recent Tuapse refinery attack using drones could have serious environmental consequences."Security and counterterrorism issues are particularly important given the upcoming election campaign. As a reminder, Russians will be voting for deputies to the 9th state Duma...Our priority is the safety of all election participants, candidates, election commission members, observers, and the tens of millions of people who will come out to vote," Putin said.The fight against terrorism and extremism must be "tough," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/ukraines-attacks-on-russias-gas-facilities-aim-to-halt-supplies-to-europe---mod---1123809599.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/trumps-calls-on-zelensky-to-make-deal-confirm-it-is-ukrainian-side-that-stalls-settlement---kremlin-1123832062.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123797274_126:0:2633:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_40675378226ceb3524380967ec9e014f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, ukraine, russia
vladimir putin, ukraine, russia

Ukraine's Bet on Terror Against Russian Infrastructure Linked to Losses on the Battlefield: Putin

17:55 GMT 28.04.2026 (Updated: 18:08 GMT 28.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the situation on the global oil and gas market.
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the situation on the global oil and gas market. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The turn to terrorist tactics by Ukraine and its foreign sponsors is linked to Kiev's inability to stop Russia's advance, President Putin said.
"The risk of terrorist threats is growing. International terrorist organizations, radical and extremist groups continue their subversive activities," Putin said at a meeting on election security Tuesday.
"We know that both the Kiev regime and its backers have resorted to overt terrorist methods. The reasons are obvious and clear to everyone: the enemy is unable to stop the advance of our troops, our men, along the line of contact. Every day, they are losing territory," Putin said.
Accordingly, Kiev is turning to "terror against both military and civilian targets. They hope this will change something. It won't change anything, but the threats are there. They are growing," he added, warning that Ukraine's recent Tuapse refinery attack using drones could have serious environmental consequences.
Pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2026
Russia
Ukraine's Attacks on Russia's Gas Facilities Aim to Halt Supplies to Europe - MoD
11 March, 14:45 GMT
"Security and counterterrorism issues are particularly important given the upcoming election campaign. As a reminder, Russians will be voting for deputies to the 9th state Duma...Our priority is the safety of all election participants, candidates, election commission members, observers, and the tens of millions of people who will come out to vote," Putin said.
The fight against terrorism and extremism must be "tough," he added.
The Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. In the background is the high-rise building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2026
World
Kremlin: Trump's Call for Deal Demonstrates Ukraine Is Stalling
16 March, 10:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала