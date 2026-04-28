https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/ukraines-bet-on-terror-against-russian-infrastructure-linked-to-losses-on-the-battlefield-putin-1124057983.html
Ukraine's Bet on Terror Against Russian Infrastructure Linked to Losses on the Battlefield: Putin
Ukraine's Bet on Terror Against Russian Infrastructure Linked to Losses on the Battlefield: Putin
Sputnik International
The turn to terrorist tactics by Ukraine and its foreign sponsors is linked to Kiev's inability to stop Russia's advance, President Putin said.
2026-04-28T17:55+0000
2026-04-28T17:55+0000
2026-04-28T18:08+0000
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"The risk of terrorist threats is growing. International terrorist organizations, radical and extremist groups continue their subversive activities," Putin said at a meeting on election security Tuesday.Accordingly, Kiev is turning to "terror against both military and civilian targets. They hope this will change something. It won't change anything, but the threats are there. They are growing," he added, warning that Ukraine's recent Tuapse refinery attack using drones could have serious environmental consequences."Security and counterterrorism issues are particularly important given the upcoming election campaign. As a reminder, Russians will be voting for deputies to the 9th state Duma...Our priority is the safety of all election participants, candidates, election commission members, observers, and the tens of millions of people who will come out to vote," Putin said.The fight against terrorism and extremism must be "tough," he added.
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Ukraine's Bet on Terror Against Russian Infrastructure Linked to Losses on the Battlefield: Putin
17:55 GMT 28.04.2026 (Updated: 18:08 GMT 28.04.2026)
The turn to terrorist tactics by Ukraine and its foreign sponsors is linked to Kiev's inability to stop Russia's advance, President Putin said.
"The risk of terrorist threats is growing. International terrorist organizations, radical and extremist groups continue their subversive activities," Putin said at a meeting on election security Tuesday.
"We know that both the Kiev regime and its backers have resorted to overt terrorist methods. The reasons are obvious and clear to everyone: the enemy is unable to stop the advance of our troops, our men, along the line of contact. Every day, they are losing territory," Putin said.
Accordingly, Kiev is turning to "terror against both military and civilian targets. They hope this will change something. It won't change anything, but the threats are there. They are growing," he added, warning that Ukraine's recent Tuapse refinery attack using drones could have serious environmental consequences.
"Security and counterterrorism issues are particularly important given the upcoming election campaign. As a reminder, Russians will be voting for deputies to the 9th state Duma...Our priority is the safety of all election participants, candidates, election commission members, observers, and the tens of millions of people who will come out to vote," Putin said.
The fight against terrorism and extremism must be "tough," he added.