https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/us-activity-in-asia-pacific-still-have-destructive-impact-on-stability---russian-defense-minister-1124055438.html

US Activity in Asia-Pacific Still Have Destructive Impact on Stability - Russian Defense Minister

US Activity in Asia-Pacific Still Have Destructive Impact on Stability - Russian Defense Minister

Sputnik International

The US's activities in the Asia-Pacific region continue to have a destructive impact on the regional stability, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.

2026-04-28T11:32+0000

2026-04-28T11:32+0000

2026-04-28T11:32+0000

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"US activities in the Asia-Pacific region continue to have a destructive impact on stability," Belousov said at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in Bishkek. The US's desire is to reformat the regional security system into an American-centric one by strengthening military and political structures controlled by Washington, the minister said, adding that such actions provoke tension, undermine regional stability, and increase the risks of armed conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/from-asia-to-iran-us-strategy-of-containment-1124047364.html

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