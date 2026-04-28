https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/us-activity-in-asia-pacific-still-have-destructive-impact-on-stability---russian-defense-minister-1124055438.html
US Activity in Asia-Pacific Still Have Destructive Impact on Stability - Russian Defense Minister
US Activity in Asia-Pacific Still Have Destructive Impact on Stability - Russian Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The US's activities in the Asia-Pacific region continue to have a destructive impact on the regional stability, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
2026-04-28T11:32+0000
2026-04-28T11:32+0000
2026-04-28T11:32+0000
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"US activities in the Asia-Pacific region continue to have a destructive impact on stability," Belousov said at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in Bishkek. The US's desire is to reformat the regional security system into an American-centric one by strengthening military and political structures controlled by Washington, the minister said, adding that such actions provoke tension, undermine regional stability, and increase the risks of armed conflict.
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US Activity in Asia-Pacific Still Have Destructive Impact on Stability - Russian Defense Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US's activities in the Asia-Pacific region continue to have a destructive impact on the regional stability, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
"US activities in the Asia-Pacific region continue to have a destructive impact on stability," Belousov said at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in Bishkek.
The US's desire is to reformat the regional security system into an American-centric one by strengthening military and political structures controlled by Washington, the minister said, adding that such actions provoke tension, undermine regional stability, and increase the risks of armed conflict
.