https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/energy-terrorism-one-of-ukraines-calling-cards---russian-foreign-ministry-1124061691.html
Energy Terrorism One of Ukraine's 'Calling Cards' - Russian Foreign Ministry
Energy Terrorism One of Ukraine's 'Calling Cards' - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Energy terrorism is one of Kiev’s calling cards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-04-29T13:37+0000
2026-04-29T13:37+0000
2026-04-29T13:37+0000
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"The Zaporozhye region, April 28 – four Ukrainian drones attempted to attack urban infrastructure facilities in Energodar. Mayor Maxim Pukhov said there is an increase in threats to gas stations and a gas distribution station. This is not accidental either, because energy terrorism is also one of the calling cards of the Kiev regime – that is, strikes on infrastructure related to the energy sector," she said at a briefing. Energodar hosts the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.
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Energy Terrorism One of Ukraine's 'Calling Cards' - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Energy terrorism is one of Kiev’s calling cards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The Zaporozhye region, April 28 – four Ukrainian drones attempted to attack urban infrastructure facilities in Energodar. Mayor Maxim Pukhov said there is an increase in threats to gas stations and a gas distribution station. This is not accidental either, because energy terrorism is also one of the calling cards of the Kiev regime – that is, strikes on infrastructure related to the energy sector," she said at a briefing.
Energodar hosts the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.