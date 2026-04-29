https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/energy-terrorism-one-of-ukraines-calling-cards---russian-foreign-ministry-1124061691.html

Energy Terrorism One of Ukraine's 'Calling Cards' - Russian Foreign Ministry

Energy Terrorism One of Ukraine's 'Calling Cards' - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Energy terrorism is one of Kiev’s calling cards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-04-29T13:37+0000

2026-04-29T13:37+0000

2026-04-29T13:37+0000

world

maria zakharova

ukraine

zaporozhye

russian foreign ministry

kiev

terrorism

energy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111498991_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd5be3500fb589efba82aed96f23c3a.jpg

"The Zaporozhye region, April 28 – four Ukrainian drones attempted to attack urban infrastructure facilities in Energodar. Mayor Maxim Pukhov said there is an increase in threats to gas stations and a gas distribution station. This is not accidental either, because energy terrorism is also one of the calling cards of the Kiev regime – that is, strikes on infrastructure related to the energy sector," she said at a briefing. Energodar hosts the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-now-only-relies-on-one-last-power-line--iaea-1123662341.html

ukraine

zaporozhye

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, ukraine, zaporozhye, russian foreign ministry, kiev, terrorism, energy