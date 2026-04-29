https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/haitis-post-independence-debt-echoes-slavery--expert-1124062291.html

Haiti’s Post-Independence Debt Echoes Slavery — Expert

Haiti’s Post-Independence Debt Echoes Slavery — Expert

Sputnik International

“The Haitian Revolution was the first global shock to the colonial order,” Fortifi Lushima, national coordinator of the non-governmental organization Urgence Panafricaniste in the DRC, told Sputnik.

2026-04-29T16:33+0000

2026-04-29T16:33+0000

2026-04-29T16:33+0000

world

haiti

independence

france

colony

colonial past

colonialism

colonization

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120533315_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_062ec72061505aec392160fd1493bafc.jpg

But independence came at a high price. In 1825, France imposed a staggering debt of 150 million gold francs on Haiti, aiming to deter other colonies from rebelling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/systematic-colonial-abuse-britains-forced-displacement-of-the-chagos-islanders-1124056150.html

haiti

independence

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

haiti, independence, france, colony, colonial past, colonialism, colonization