https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/haitis-post-independence-debt-echoes-slavery--expert-1124062291.html
Haiti’s Post-Independence Debt Echoes Slavery — Expert
Haiti’s Post-Independence Debt Echoes Slavery — Expert
Sputnik International
“The Haitian Revolution was the first global shock to the colonial order,” Fortifi Lushima, national coordinator of the non-governmental organization Urgence Panafricaniste in the DRC, told Sputnik.
2026-04-29T16:33+0000
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But independence came at a high price. In 1825, France imposed a staggering debt of 150 million gold francs on Haiti, aiming to deter other colonies from rebelling.
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haiti, independence, france, colony, colonial past, colonialism, colonization
haiti, independence, france, colony, colonial past, colonialism, colonization
Haiti’s Post-Independence Debt Echoes Slavery — Expert
“The Haitian Revolution was the first global shock to the colonial order,” Fortifi Lushima, national coordinator of the non-governmental organization Urgence Panafricaniste in the DRC, told Sputnik.
But independence came at a high price. In 1825, France imposed a staggering debt of 150 million gold francs on Haiti, aiming to deter other colonies from rebelling.
"The logic was simple: to show other French colonies that striving for freedom would lead to poverty and instability," Lushima explained.