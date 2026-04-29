https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/monroe-doctrine-20-great-reset-for-us-imperialism-1124059904.html

Monroe Doctrine 2.0: ‘Great Reset’ for US Imperialism?

Monroe Doctrine 2.0: ‘Great Reset’ for US Imperialism?

Sputnik International

“The United States is a declining power worldwide. It needs to reassert its powers,” Brazilian economics and international affairs scholar Vinicius Vieira told Sputnik, commenting on recently approved Monroe Doctrine 2.0 strategy and the Senate’s refusal to block the president’s power to invade Cuba.

2026-04-29T11:32+0000

2026-04-29T11:32+0000

2026-04-29T11:32+0000

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For Washington, establishing greater control over Latin America, especially Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, may seem like an opportunity to start afresh in reasserting its great power status, Dr. Vieira says.The problem is, the neighborhood is not what it was 150-200 years ago. Washington’s neighbors “want a relationship based on equal respect and mutual recognition,” and controlling South America may prove “too ambitious” entirely, given linkages they’ve established with other members of the Global South.What’s more, “the costs for the US to implement this type of policy are quite high…because it depends on coercion, on sticks, no carrots at all,” Vieira stressed. Speaking of carrots, the US has “lost leverage” in this domain vis-à-vis China and its development projects, according to the scholar.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/senate-blocks-bid-to-limit-trumps-power-to-invade-cuba-1124058671.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/greenland-on-the-menu-pm-fears-arctic-island-may-be-us-next-target-after-venezuela-1123995306.html

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monroe doctrine, us, cuba, latin america, south america