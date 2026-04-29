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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/monroe-doctrine-20-great-reset-for-us-imperialism-1124059904.html
Monroe Doctrine 2.0: ‘Great Reset’ for US Imperialism?
Monroe Doctrine 2.0: ‘Great Reset’ for US Imperialism?
Sputnik International
“The United States is a declining power worldwide. It needs to reassert its powers,” Brazilian economics and international affairs scholar Vinicius Vieira told Sputnik, commenting on recently approved Monroe Doctrine 2.0 strategy and the Senate’s refusal to block the president’s power to invade Cuba.
2026-04-29T11:32+0000
2026-04-29T11:32+0000
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For Washington, establishing greater control over Latin America, especially Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, may seem like an opportunity to start afresh in reasserting its great power status, Dr. Vieira says.The problem is, the neighborhood is not what it was 150-200 years ago. Washington’s neighbors “want a relationship based on equal respect and mutual recognition,” and controlling South America may prove “too ambitious” entirely, given linkages they’ve established with other members of the Global South.What’s more, “the costs for the US to implement this type of policy are quite high…because it depends on coercion, on sticks, no carrots at all,” Vieira stressed. Speaking of carrots, the US has “lost leverage” in this domain vis-à-vis China and its development projects, according to the scholar.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/senate-blocks-bid-to-limit-trumps-power-to-invade-cuba-1124058671.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/greenland-on-the-menu-pm-fears-arctic-island-may-be-us-next-target-after-venezuela-1123995306.html
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Monroe Doctrine 2.0: ‘Great Reset’ for US Imperialism?

11:32 GMT 29.04.2026
© Photo : Louis Dalrymple, Puck MagazineMonroe Doctrine cartoon showing the figure of Uncle Sam towering over the Western Hemisphere, one foot in North America and the other in South America.
Monroe Doctrine cartoon showing the figure of Uncle Sam towering over the Western Hemisphere, one foot in North America and the other in South America. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
© Photo : Louis Dalrymple, Puck Magazine
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“The United States is a declining power worldwide. It needs to reassert its powers,” Brazilian economics and international affairs scholar Vinicius Vieira told Sputnik, commenting on recently approved Monroe Doctrine 2.0 strategy and the Senate’s refusal to block the president’s power to invade Cuba.
For Washington, establishing greater control over Latin America, especially Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, may seem like an opportunity to start afresh in reasserting its great power status, Dr. Vieira says.
Regime change in Cuba, for example, would not mean independence or democratization for the island nation, “but a return to the status prior to the Cuban Revolution – a protectorate de facto, US territory de facto.”
The problem is, the neighborhood is not what it was 150-200 years ago. Washington’s neighbors “want a relationship based on equal respect and mutual recognition,” and controlling South America may prove “too ambitious” entirely, given linkages they’ve established with other members of the Global South.
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
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What’s more, “the costs for the US to implement this type of policy are quite high…because it depends on coercion, on sticks, no carrots at all,” Vieira stressed. Speaking of carrots, the US has “lost leverage” in this domain vis-à-vis China and its development projects, according to the scholar.
Ultimately, Monroe 2.0 could prove “too costly,” and “rather than bringing the United States to its golden days of hegemony…may just accelerate its decline because of its very high costs in terms of money and reputation,” Vieira summed up.
The sun sets over Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, July. 31, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
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