https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/pakistani-space-program-faster--cheaper-but-still-dependent-on-china-1124061810.html
Pakistani Space Program: Faster & More Efficient but Still Dependent on China
Pakistani Space Program: Faster & More Efficient but Still Dependent on China
Sputnik International
Dr. Sarah Qureshi told Sputnik about the reasons and technical features behind the success of Pakistan's space industry.
2026-04-29T14:35+0000
2026-04-29T14:35+0000
2026-04-29T14:45+0000
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Pakistan has achieved a quiet but notable milestone: within just 16 months, the country successfully launched its fifth indigenous satellite into orbit. But all five satellites were carried into space by Chinese carrier rockets. Aerospace propulsion engineer and CEO and co-founder of Aero Engine Craft, Dr. Sarah Qureshi, told Sputnik how the program has accelerated. Tech PrioritiesPakistan is not inclined toward core research, development, or investment in domestic technologies and largely relies on existing Chinese developments, Qureshi says. "We rely heavily on turn-key solutions, and at the moment we heavily count on China," she says.Why Now? Dr. Qureshi lists three key factors behind the sharp acceleration of Pakistani space ambitions.Firstly, Pakistan has found the right collaborator in China. Secondly, aerospace, defense, and satellite technologies are now all gathered under the Strategic Plans Division (SPD). Thirdly, there has been rapid advance in technology, much of which has become modular. "You don't have to build it from scratch — just get modules and put them together to build a solution. Thus, in many ways, it has become easier," she says. The Launch ProblemBuilding satellites is one thing, but getting them into orbit is another. Pakistan is technically capable of building its own launch vehicle and has been making similar rockets for defense purposes. But no significant budget has been allocated to make it a national priority. "Currently, the country's space program is opting for the easier route, which is building the satellites and then using the Chinese vehicle to transport them into space," she says.
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Pakistani Space Program: Faster & More Efficient but Still Dependent on China
14:35 GMT 29.04.2026 (Updated: 14:45 GMT 29.04.2026)
Dr. Sarah Qureshi told Sputnik about the reasons and technical features behind the success of Pakistan's space industry.
Pakistan has achieved a quiet but notable milestone: within just 16 months, the country successfully launched its fifth indigenous satellite into orbit.
But all five satellites were carried into space by Chinese carrier rockets. Aerospace propulsion engineer and CEO and co-founder of Aero Engine Craft, Dr. Sarah Qureshi, told Sputnik how the program has accelerated.
Pakistan is not inclined toward core research, development, or investment in domestic technologies and largely relies on existing Chinese developments, Qureshi says.
"We rely heavily on turn-key solutions, and at the moment we heavily count on China," she says.
Dr. Qureshi lists three key factors behind the sharp acceleration of Pakistani space ambitions.
Firstly, Pakistan has found the right collaborator in China.
Secondly, aerospace, defense, and satellite technologies are now all gathered under the Strategic Plans Division (SPD).
"Now, because all this has come under one umbrella, the SPD, they work in partnership and undertake different chunks or modules of a project," Qureshi explains. "They're able to develop it better, so there's an accelerated rate of space program development with more productivity and better outcomes."
Thirdly, there has been rapid advance in technology, much of which has become modular.
"You don't have to build it from scratch — just get modules and put them together to build a solution. Thus, in many ways, it has become easier," she says.
Building satellites is one thing, but getting them into orbit is another.
"If a satellite costs a million to build, the rocket to launch it into space costs billions," Qureshi says. "It requires a lot of money and time."
Pakistan is technically capable of building its own launch vehicle and has been making similar rockets for defense purposes. But no significant budget has been allocated to make it a national priority.
"Currently, the country's space program is opting for the easier route, which is building the satellites and then using the Chinese vehicle to transport them into space," she says.