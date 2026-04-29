https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/putin-congratulates-denis-sassou-nguesso-on-his-re-election-as-president-of-congo-1124061493.html

Putin Congratulates Denis Sassou Nguesso on His Re-Election as President of Congo

Putin Congratulates Denis Sassou Nguesso on His Re-Election as President of Congo

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election.

2026-04-29T12:21+0000

2026-04-29T12:21+0000

2026-04-29T12:21+0000

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"I want to congratulate you on the election results. And we are very pleased that after the inauguration you chose Russia as the first foreign country that you visit," Putin said during the meeting with the African country's leader. Putin has also invited Sassou Nguesso to visit Moscow to attend the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the fall.

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