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Putin Congratulates Denis Sassou Nguesso on His Re-Election as President of Congo
Putin Congratulates Denis Sassou Nguesso on His Re-Election as President of Congo
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election.
2026-04-29T12:21+0000
2026-04-29T12:21+0000
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"I want to congratulate you on the election results. And we are very pleased that after the inauguration you chose Russia as the first foreign country that you visit," Putin said during the meeting with the African country's leader. Putin has also invited Sassou Nguesso to visit Moscow to attend the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the fall.
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Putin Congratulates Denis Sassou Nguesso on His Re-Election as President of Congo

12:21 GMT 29.04.2026
© Sputnik / Фотохост-агентство РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso (left) during a meeting in the Kremlin before the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory. On May 9, Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso (left) during a meeting in the Kremlin before the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory. On May 9, Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election.
"I want to congratulate you on the election results. And we are very pleased that after the inauguration you chose Russia as the first foreign country that you visit," Putin said during the meeting with the African country's leader.
Putin has also invited Sassou Nguesso to visit Moscow to attend the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the fall.
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