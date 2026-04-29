https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/putin-congratulates-denis-sassou-nguesso-on-his-re-election-as-president-of-congo-1124061493.html
Putin Congratulates Denis Sassou Nguesso on His Re-Election as President of Congo
Putin Congratulates Denis Sassou Nguesso on His Re-Election as President of Congo
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election.
2026-04-29T12:21+0000
2026-04-29T12:21+0000
2026-04-29T12:21+0000
world
vladimir putin
moscow
russia
republic of the congo
reelection
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122716996_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e9796a60b1ac7b926f51696366953e.jpg
"I want to congratulate you on the election results. And we are very pleased that after the inauguration you chose Russia as the first foreign country that you visit," Putin said during the meeting with the African country's leader. Putin has also invited Sassou Nguesso to visit Moscow to attend the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the fall.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/congo-rosatom-working-to-finalize-renewables-floating-nuclear-power-plant-technology-deal-1120347010.html
moscow
russia
republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122716996_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d22b6e8ee3e66eaa77352ddb50ed9cb3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, moscow, russia, republic of the congo, reelection
vladimir putin, moscow, russia, republic of the congo, reelection
Putin Congratulates Denis Sassou Nguesso on His Re-Election as President of Congo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election.
"I want to congratulate you on the election results. And we are very pleased that after the inauguration you chose Russia as the first foreign country that you visit," Putin said during the meeting with the African country's leader.
Putin has also invited Sassou Nguesso to visit Moscow to attend the Russia-Africa summit
scheduled for the fall.
29 September 2024, 13:01 GMT