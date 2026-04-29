https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/kremlin-says-criminal-actions-of-ukraine-fueling-oil-shortages-on-world-markets-1124059992.html
Kremlin Slams Ukraine's Criminal Acts For Stoking Global Oil Crunch
Kremlin Slams Ukraine's Criminal Acts For Stoking Global Oil Crunch
Sputnik International
The criminal actions of Kiev are fueling the shortage of oil on world markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-04-29T10:00+0000
2026-04-29T10:00+0000
2026-04-29T11:59+0000
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"The global energy community is desperately struggling with the consequences of oil shortages on international markets, which is being spurred on by such criminal actions by the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters. Ukraine is losing territories on the battlefield every day, that's why it fully stooped to terrorist activity, Peskov added.No military equipment will be featured at this year's Victory Day parade as part of efforts to reduce risks amid the terrorist threat, Peskov said."The Kiev regime, which is losing ground on the battlefield every day, has now launched into terrorist activity, so against the background of this terrorist threat, of course, all measures are being taken to minimize the danger," Peskov told reporters.Specialists in the Russian city of Tuapse are heroically fighting the consequences of strikes by Ukrainian troops, Peskov said.Minimizing the consequences of Kiev's strikes in Tuapse continues, the official said, adding that it is premature to assess the work."Measures are being taken, [Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander] Kurenkov is monitoring on the spot. A meeting was held on the results of the work on site. And the entire assessment of the situation on the ground was given by the minister," Peskov said.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received several reports from the minister on the situation in Tuapse, the official added.The process of exchanging Russian renowned archaeologist Alexander Butyagin was very difficult, and the Russian special services conducted it successfully, Peskov said.On Tuesday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Butyagin has been released from a Polish prison.Russia is not considering the possibility of withdrawing from the OPEC+ format, Dmitry Peskov said."No," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia was considering withdrawing from OPEC+.The work of the OPEC+ makes it possible to minimize fluctuations in energy markets and stabilize them, Peskov added.Russia welcomes the UAE's intention to take a responsible position in the energy markets after leaving the OPEC and the OPEC+, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.On Tuesday, the WAM news agency reported that the UAE announced its decision to leave OPEC and OPEC+ starting May 1."We welcome the statements that came from Abu Dhabi that the Emirates will continue to take a responsible position in the energy markets and coordinate on a bilateral basis," Peskov told reporters.Russia expects to continue constructive contacts with the UAE, including within the framework of energy dialogue, the spokesman said.The OPEC+ format is especially important in the current conditions, when the global energy markets are "going through a storm," the spokesman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-will-bar-anyone-from-exporting-oil-from-middle-east-if-it-cannot--vice-president-1124036889.html
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russia, uae, opec, dmitry peskov, kiev, ukraine, oil trade, oil exports, oil pipeline, oil refinery, oil supplies, oil production
Kremlin Slams Ukraine's Criminal Acts For Stoking Global Oil Crunch
10:00 GMT 29.04.2026 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 29.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The criminal actions of the Kiev regime are fueling the shortage of oil on world markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The global energy community is desperately struggling with the consequences of oil shortages on international markets, which is being spurred on by such criminal actions by the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters.
Ukraine is losing territories on the battlefield every day, that's why it fully stooped to terrorist activity, Peskov added.
No military equipment will be featured at this year's Victory Day parade as part of efforts to reduce risks amid the terrorist threat, Peskov said.
"The Kiev regime, which is losing ground on the battlefield every day, has now launched into terrorist activity, so against the background of this terrorist threat, of course, all measures are being taken to minimize the danger," Peskov told reporters.
Specialists in the Russian city of Tuapse are heroically fighting the consequences of strikes by Ukrainian troops, Peskov said.
"A lot of hard work is underway, involving hundreds and hundreds of people, hundreds and hundreds of specialists who are heroically fighting the consequences of these terrorist attacks," Peskov told reporters.
Minimizing the consequences of Kiev's strikes in Tuapse continues, the official said, adding that it is premature to assess the work.
"Measures are being taken, [Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander] Kurenkov is monitoring on the spot. A meeting was held on the results of the work on site. And the entire assessment of the situation on the ground was given by the minister," Peskov said.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin
received several reports from the minister on the situation in Tuapse, the official added.
The process of exchanging Russian renowned archaeologist Alexander Butyagin was very difficult, and the Russian special services conducted it successfully, Peskov said.
"Of course, it was a very difficult and responsible process. And it was successfully carried out and finalized by our special services," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin assessed the operation to free Butyagin.
On Tuesday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Butyagin has been released from a Polish prison.
Russia is not considering the possibility of withdrawing from the OPEC+ format, Dmitry Peskov said.
"No," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia was considering withdrawing from OPEC+.
The work of the OPEC+ makes it possible to minimize fluctuations in energy markets and stabilize them, Peskov added.
Russia welcomes the UAE's intention to take a responsible position in the energy markets after leaving the OPEC and the OPEC+
, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
On Tuesday, the WAM news agency reported that the UAE announced its decision to leave OPEC and OPEC+ starting May 1.
"We welcome the statements that came from Abu Dhabi that the Emirates will continue to take a responsible position in the energy markets and coordinate on a bilateral basis," Peskov told reporters.
Russia expects to continue constructive contacts with the UAE, including within the framework of energy dialogue, the spokesman said.
"This is a sovereign decision of the United Arab Emirates. We respect that," Peskov said.
The OPEC+ format is especially important in the current conditions, when the global energy markets are "going through a storm," the spokesman added.
"We would like to hope so," Peskov said, answering a question about whether the Kremlin believes that the UAE's withdrawal from OPEC + does not mean the end of OPEC+ as an association of countries.