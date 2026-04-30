https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/trump-says-us-regarding-possibility-to-cut-contingent-in-germany-1124063373.html

US is Considering Possibility to Cut Contingent in Germany

US is Considering Possibility to Cut Contingent in Germany

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said after criticism of the US operation against Iran voiced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.

2026-04-30T03:37+0000

2026-04-30T03:37+0000

2026-04-30T05:51+0000

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On Monday, speaking with students in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Merz acknowledged that Western countries had underestimated Iran in the context of the Middle East conflict, adding that the United States risks becoming bogged down in a prolonged confrontation in the region. Iran is acting more effectively than the US in the negotiation process, Merz added. Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying the German chancellor does not understand what he is talking about.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."On April 13, the US Navy began blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to sail the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-says-us-needs-to-reassess-relations-with-nato-after-lack-of-support-against-iran-1123978277.html

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