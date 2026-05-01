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US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 6 Individuals, 21 Entities, 1 Vessel - Treasury
US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 6 Individuals, 21 Entities, 1 Vessel - Treasury
Sputnik International
The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions on six individuals and 21 entities, the Treasury said on Friday.
2026-05-01T16:25+0000
2026-05-01T16:25+0000
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"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating three Iranian foreign currency exchange houses and their associated front companies as part of Economic Fury and Treasury’s ongoing efforts to disrupt the Iranian regime’s financial lifelines that sustain its war effort," the Treasury said in a statement. The sanctions target five Iranian individuals, including three with dual citizenship from either Dominica or Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as one Chinese national, OFAC said in an update to its Specially Designated Nationals List. Out of the entities, 12 are based in China, three in Iran, five in the United Arab Emirates, and one in the United Kingdom, OFAC said. The measures also targeted the Panama-flagged New Fusion oil tanker. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal. The blockade remains in place.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/iran-delivers-response-to-us-on-latest-changes-to-deal-ending-war---reports-1124072186.html
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US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 6 Individuals, 21 Entities, 1 Vessel - Treasury

16:25 GMT 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis May 4, 2021 file photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington
This May 4, 2021 file photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions on six individuals and 21 entities, the Treasury said on Friday.
"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating three Iranian foreign currency exchange houses and their associated front companies as part of Economic Fury and Treasury’s ongoing efforts to disrupt the Iranian regime’s financial lifelines that sustain its war effort," the Treasury said in a statement.
The sanctions target five Iranian individuals, including three with dual citizenship from either Dominica or Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as one Chinese national, OFAC said in an update to its Specially Designated Nationals List.
Out of the entities, 12 are based in China, three in Iran, five in the United Arab Emirates, and one in the United Kingdom, OFAC said. The measures also targeted the Panama-flagged New Fusion oil tanker.

On April 16, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the Treasury launched Operation "Economic Fury" against Iran to maximize economic pressure on the country. Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the department would continue to exert maximal economic pressure on Iran.

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports
13:58 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal. The blockade remains in place.
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