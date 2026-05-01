https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-imposes-new-iran-related-sanctions-on-6-individuals-21-entities-1-vessel---treasury-1124072608.html

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 6 Individuals, 21 Entities, 1 Vessel - Treasury

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 6 Individuals, 21 Entities, 1 Vessel - Treasury

Sputnik International

The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions on six individuals and 21 entities, the Treasury said on Friday.

2026-05-01T16:25+0000

2026-05-01T16:25+0000

2026-05-01T16:25+0000

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"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating three Iranian foreign currency exchange houses and their associated front companies as part of Economic Fury and Treasury’s ongoing efforts to disrupt the Iranian regime’s financial lifelines that sustain its war effort," the Treasury said in a statement. The sanctions target five Iranian individuals, including three with dual citizenship from either Dominica or Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as one Chinese national, OFAC said in an update to its Specially Designated Nationals List. Out of the entities, 12 are based in China, three in Iran, five in the United Arab Emirates, and one in the United Kingdom, OFAC said. The measures also targeted the Panama-flagged New Fusion oil tanker. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal. The blockade remains in place.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/iran-delivers-response-to-us-on-latest-changes-to-deal-ending-war---reports-1124072186.html

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