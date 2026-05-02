https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/geopolitics-and-geoeconomics-of-the-strait-of-hormuz-1124073994.html

Geopolitics and Geoeconomics of the Strait of Hormuz

Geopolitics and Geoeconomics of the Strait of Hormuz

Sputnik International

The reckless reliance on a blitzkrieg to eliminate Iran's political and military leadership has left Israel and the United States in an extremely precarious situation, where Tehran's key trump card in the conflict forced upon it turned out to be control over the Strait of Hormuz.

2026-05-02T11:33+0000

2026-05-02T11:33+0000

2026-05-02T11:33+0000

analysis

alexander yakovenko

middle east

opinion

iran

russia

us

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107649/99/1076499961_2:0:3643:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec5686ba09ec7c60dba91fe8e779cfa7.jpg

Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director of Sputnik's parent company Rossiya Segodnya and head of the Committee on Global Issues and International Security of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Board, has addressed the standoff around the Strait of Hormuz.Analysts in Israel are already writing of a complete failure, with the prospect of "returning to the issue" sometime in the future. Judging by published reports, everything was planned for June this year, but, as the saying goes, the devil intervened, and Benjamin Netanyahu succumbed to the temptation of a final solution through "regime change." The scapegoats will be the Mossad division responsible for Iran and the military command responsible for Lebanon.Donald Trump faces a far more difficult predicament: he has been drawn into a war that is neither his own nor in America's interest. But the main issue is that the Strait of Hormuz problem now rests squarely on his shoulders. Aside from acceding to all of Iran's demands, there appear to be no viable options for resolving the blockade - including the resumption of military action, which, according to observers, would have catastrophic consequences for the region, the global economy, and the Trump administration.In terms of the Persian Gulf and the greater Middle East, a complete geopolitical reconfiguration has taken place, including a shift in Turkiye's role (it was Ankara that effectively killed the plans to bring Iraqi Kurds into the "march on Tehran," which was intended to bolster the confidence of those whom Israeli intelligence believed were ready to take to the streets of Iranian cities). The destruction of the region's extraction and logistics infrastructure prompted the UAE to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+, which will only intensify Abu Dhabi's contradictions with Riyadh and accelerate the political realignment of smaller players toward Ankara, Saudi Arabia, or Iran. Iran's agency has grown qualitatively: from a pariah state burdened by sanctions, Iran has genuinely become a regional power (in contrast to Netanyahu's claim that Israel is a regional power and "in some ways even a global one"). Everything now depends on Iran - a fact understood by those at the helm in Tehran, namely, by general consensus, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). And all this is aside from the most pressing issue on the regional agenda: the restoration of extraction and logistics infrastructure, especially given that the damage has a cumulative effect - in other words, "time is money."Russia, Pakistan, and China have become even more deeply involved in the affairs of the region, while the United States has demonstrated its inability to provide military protection for its allies. In other words, the role of external players has grown, whereas control over the region had been in American hands since the Baghdad Pact at the beginning of the Cold War. Now it can be said that the entire institutional structure in the region is collapsing - even in the OPEC format - and the region is opening up to an entirely new architecture.In terms of geoeconomics, Tehran now holds a powerful lever of influence over the global economy and world trade through its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, this is not only direct control but also the ability to destabilize the situation around the Strait at any point in the future, regardless of any agreements that might be reached regarding its possible reopening as part of a ceasefire. In other words, everyone understands that things will never return to how they were before.The only thing that matters for the global economy and the international financial system - including the dollar's linkage to oil trade - is the stability of commercial traffic through the Strait. With no indication of it being reopened, the world is losing between 8 and 15 million barrels of oil and petroleum products per day, as well as up to 20% of global LNG supplies. This also includes a range of industrial goods in the petrochemical sector and derivatives for the agricultural sector. Experts expect a monthly shortfall of 300 million barrels, which amounts to three-quarters of the released strategic reserves of developed countries. Moreover, by early May, both strategic reserves and the advantages of unlocking Russian and Iranian oil, along with the balancing buffer of floating storage, will be nearly exhausted. In short, in every respect, a moment of truth is approaching in a conflict that is difficult to restart now that military action has been paused.It is also worth noting a direct geopolitical consequence of the Iranian conflict: the discord within the Western alliance along the line of Trump's America versus liberal-globalist Europe. The recent visit of the British monarch to the United States, during which he called in his address to Congress for the collective "defense of Ukraine" invoking Article 5 of the Washington Treaty (despite the fact that Kiev is not a NATO member), indicates that the lack of allied support for the Iranian adventure is a clear appeal to restore Western unity specifically on an anti-Russian basis - everything else is secondary. In Europe, they no longer hide the fact that they intend to "wait out" Trump, if that is what it takes, but under no circumstances will they agree to a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.As such, it is not denied that Ukraine is merely the opening move in yet another war of the West against Russia, and that Western elites are determined to make it a decisive, final confrontation of a civilizational nature. This presents an interesting situation for Russia, which could be resolved one way or another very soon. If Russia participated in two world wars, in which, albeit in different ways, relations between groups of Western countries were contested, and in the Cold War we faced a united West, then now we see a disunited West, weakened militarily and in terms of domestic political development. Its consolidation is only possible at our expense.Charles III quite opportunely mentioned the burning of the White House by the British in 1814, as it reminds us - and perhaps Washington - of positive moments in our shared history, including Russia's support for the American Revolution and the Union side in the Civil War. The decision rests with the Americans, but it is curious how the Middle East references an era before the ideologization of international relations in the 20th Century.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/saudis-looking-to-china-pakistan--turkiye-for-security-as-trust-in-us-erodes---expert-1124026117.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/trump-tells-congress-iran-hostilities-terminated-us-force-posture-still-being-updated-1124073227.html

iran

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexander yakovenko, middle east, opinion, iran, russia, us, china