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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/eu-faces-security-collapse-if-us-cuts-military-presence---reports-1124078238.html
EU Faces Security Collapse if US Cuts Military Presence - Reports
EU Faces Security Collapse if US Cuts Military Presence - Reports
Sputnik International
The European Union could face a security collapse for years to come if the US continues to spontaneously reduce its military presence in Europe, a media reported citing military officials.
2026-05-04T08:29+0000
2026-05-04T08:29+0000
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On Saturday night, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to Sputnik the department's decision to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany within 6-12 months. On Sunday, the media reported that the US would also reconsider its decision to station a battalion with long-range weapons in Germany. If US President Donald Trump spontaneously withdraws other defense assets, it could lead to major and dangerous failures in the system of European security for years to come, the newspaper's sources said. According to the publication, concerns in Europe have grown even greater that Washington would withdraw its weapons faster than Europeans could develop alternatives. According to the newspaper's sources, the Pentagon refused to provide NATO with a detailed schedule for the planned withdrawal of other defense assets from Europe, including air and missile defense systems and satellite reconnaissance data. European countries have a number of cruise and ballistic missile projects, but many are "stuck" in the early design stages, the newspaper recalled. Citing German officials, the newspaper also noted that NATO leaders would continue discussing how to prevent security failures at the July summit in Ankara.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/unwinnable-us-war-in-afghanistan-exposed-systemic-nato-failure--ex-dod-official-1124072381.html
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EU Faces Security Collapse if US Cuts Military Presence - Reports

08:29 GMT 04.05.2026
© AP Photo / Stephen B. MortonSoldiers with the U.S. Army's 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, board a chartered plane during their deployment to Europe, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga.
Soldiers with the U.S. Army's 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, board a chartered plane during their deployment to Europe, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2026
© AP Photo / Stephen B. Morton
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union could face a security collapse for years to come if the US continues to spontaneously reduce its military presence in Europe, media reported citing military officials.
On Saturday night, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to Sputnik the department's decision to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany within 6-12 months. On Sunday, the media reported that the US would also reconsider its decision to station a battalion with long-range weapons in Germany.
If US President Donald Trump spontaneously withdraws other defense assets, it could lead to major and dangerous failures in the system of European security for years to come, the newspaper's sources said.
According to the publication, concerns in Europe have grown even greater that Washington would withdraw its weapons faster than Europeans could develop alternatives. According to the newspaper's sources, the Pentagon refused to provide NATO with a detailed schedule for the planned withdrawal of other defense assets from Europe, including air and missile defense systems and satellite reconnaissance data.
European countries have a number of cruise and ballistic missile projects, but many are "stuck" in the early design stages, the newspaper recalled.
Citing German officials, the newspaper also noted that NATO leaders would continue discussing how to prevent security failures at the July summit in Ankara.
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
Analysis
'Unwinnable’ US War in Afghanistan Exposed Systemic NATO Failure – Ex-DoD Official
1 May, 15:25 GMT
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