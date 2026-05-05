https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/hegseth-says-us-iran-ceasefire-continues-to-hold-calls-project-freedom-distinct-1124081589.html
Hegseth Says US-Iran Ceasefire Continues to Hold, Calls Project Freedom 'Distinct'
Hegseth Says US-Iran Ceasefire Continues to Hold, Calls Project Freedom 'Distinct'
Sputnik International
The ceasefire between the United States and Iran is holding, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday, adding that the so called Project Freedom initiative is a "distinct project".
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"No, the ceasefire is not over," Hegseth told reporters when ask about the status of the pause amid attacks on US vessels since the onset of Project Freedom. "This is a separate and distinct project, and we expected there would be some churn at the beginning, which happened." On May 3, US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated military support for the initiative will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members. The operation began on Monday.
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Hegseth Says US-Iran Ceasefire Continues to Hold, Calls Project Freedom 'Distinct'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The ceasefire between the United States and Iran is holding, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday, adding that the so called Project Freedom initiative is a "distinct project".
"No, the ceasefire is not over," Hegseth told reporters when ask about the status of the pause amid attacks on US vessels since the onset of Project Freedom. "This is a separate and distinct project, and we expected there would be some churn at the beginning, which happened."
On May 3, US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. US Central Command (CENTCOM
) stated military support for the initiative will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members. The operation began on Monday.