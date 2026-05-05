https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/over-22000-people-on-more-than-1550-commercial-ships-trapped-in-gulf---pentagon-1124081465.html

Over 22,000 People on More Than 1,550 Commercial Ships Trapped in Gulf - Pentagon

Over 22,000 People on More Than 1,550 Commercial Ships Trapped in Gulf - Pentagon

Sputnik International

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine said on Tuesday that 22,500 mariners at over 1,500 commercial vessels are currently unable to leave the Gulf area.

2026-05-05T13:16+0000

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"There are currently 22,500 mariners embarked on more than 1,550 commercial vessels trapped in the Arabian Gulf, unable to transit," Caine told a briefing. On May 3, Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated military support for the initiative will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members. The operation began on Monday morning.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/strait-of-hormuz-the-passage-that-powers-global-trade--1123769360.html

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