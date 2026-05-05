https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/russia-convinced-nuclear-war-must-never-be-unleashed---foreign-ministry-1124082015.html
Russia Convinced Nuclear War Must Never Be Unleashed - Foreign Ministry
Russia Convinced Nuclear War Must Never Be Unleashed - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is convinced that a nuclear war must never be unleashed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov, the head of the Russian delegation to the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, said on Tuesday.
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"Russia is fully cognizant of the consequences of nuclear war. We remain convinced that war should never be waged," Belousov said at the NPT Review Conference. He added that Russia had made a significant contribution to building a secure world free from nuclear weapons by reducing its arsenal sevenfold in line with limits set under the Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). The New START expired on February 5. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year and suggested that the United States should reciprocate. The US did not issue a formal response, allowing the nuclear pact to expire. On April 29, Belousov said that Russia would base its future course on an analysis of Western military policy and the overall strategic situation after Washington rejected Moscow's post-New START Treaty proposals.
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Russia Convinced Nuclear War Must Never Be Unleashed - Foreign Ministry
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is convinced that a nuclear war must never be unleashed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov, the head of the Russian delegation to the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, said on Tuesday.
"Russia is fully cognizant of the consequences of nuclear war. We remain convinced that war should never be waged," Belousov said at the NPT Review Conference.
He added that Russia had made a significant contribution to building a secure world free from nuclear weapons by reducing its arsenal sevenfold in line with limits set under the Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
(New START).
"Russia has been and remains unswervingly committed to the idea of freeing the international community from a nuclear threat," Belousov said.
The New START expired on February 5. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year and suggested that the United States should reciprocate. The US did not issue a formal response, allowing the nuclear pact to expire.
On April 29, Belousov said that Russia would base its future course on an analysis of Western military policy and the overall strategic situation after Washington rejected Moscow's post-New START Treaty proposals.