https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-sees-opportunity-for-improved-treaty-in-new-start-expiration---state-department-1123888945.html
US Sees Opportunity for Improved Treaty in New START Expiration - State Department
US Sees Opportunity for Improved Treaty in New START Expiration - State Department
Sputnik International
The United States believes that the expiration of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) provides an opportunity for reaching a better agreement, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T16:43+0000
2026-03-24T16:43+0000
2026-03-24T16:43+0000
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"New START no longer serves the national interest of the US, and its expiration opened up a new way for us to pursue President Trump's vision for an improved and modernized agreement," DiNanno said before US senators. Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the situation in the field of arms control is not easy, given that the United States did not respond to Russia's proposal on the New START treaty. In February, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti that US President Donald Trump understands the risks posed by nuclear weapons and the need for negotiations on nuclear deterrence.
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US Sees Opportunity for Improved Treaty in New START Expiration - State Department
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States believes that the expiration of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) provides an opportunity for reaching a better agreement, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said on Tuesday.
"New START no longer serves the national interest of the US, and its expiration opened up a new way for us to pursue President Trump's vision for an improved and modernized agreement," DiNanno said before US senators.
Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the situation in the field of arms control is not easy
, given that the United States did not respond to Russia's proposal on the New START treaty.
In February, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti that US President Donald Trump understands the risks posed by nuclear weapons and the need for negotiations on nuclear deterrence.
The Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired on February 5. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year and suggested that the United States should reciprocate. The US did not issue a formal response, allowing the nuclear pact to expire.