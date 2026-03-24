https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-sees-opportunity-for-improved-treaty-in-new-start-expiration---state-department-1123888945.html

US Sees Opportunity for Improved Treaty in New START Expiration - State Department

US Sees Opportunity for Improved Treaty in New START Expiration - State Department

Sputnik International

The United States believes that the expiration of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) provides an opportunity for reaching a better agreement, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T16:43+0000

2026-03-24T16:43+0000

2026-03-24T16:43+0000

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"New START no longer serves the national interest of the US, and its expiration opened up a new way for us to pursue President Trump's vision for an improved and modernized agreement," DiNanno said before US senators. Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the situation in the field of arms control is not easy, given that the United States did not respond to Russia's proposal on the New START treaty. In February, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti that US President Donald Trump understands the risks posed by nuclear weapons and the need for negotiations on nuclear deterrence.

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