https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/western-europe-risks-becoming-1st-victim-of-ukraines-nuclear-blackmail--russian-mfa-1124061128.html

Western Europe Risks Becoming 1st Victim of Ukraine's Nuclear Blackmail – Russian MFA

Western Europe Risks Becoming 1st Victim of Ukraine's Nuclear Blackmail – Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Western Europe risks becoming the first victim of Volodymyr Zelensky's "nuclear blackmail" who is begging for nuclear weapons from it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-04-29T11:52+0000

2026-04-29T11:52+0000

2026-04-29T11:52+0000

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"He, in fact, continues to provoke a nuclear conflict with such statements, and Western Europe risks becoming the first victim of this very nuclear blackmail," Zakharova told a briefing. The prolongation of martial law and the continuation of violent mobilization in Ukraine shows that Zelensky does not want peace, the diplomat concluded.Turkiye and Bulgaria with their involvement in NATO's support of Ukraine contribute to the environmental damage to the Black Sea from Kiev's actions, Maria Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/ukraines-nato-eu-membership-unavailable-in-near-future--eu-defense-commissioner-1124050459.html

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western europe, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, bulgaria, russian foreign ministry, nato, russia