https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/western-europe-risks-becoming-1st-victim-of-ukraines-nuclear-blackmail--russian-mfa-1124061128.html
Western Europe Risks Becoming 1st Victim of Ukraine's Nuclear Blackmail – Russian MFA
Western Europe Risks Becoming 1st Victim of Ukraine's Nuclear Blackmail – Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Western Europe risks becoming the first victim of Volodymyr Zelensky's "nuclear blackmail" who is begging for nuclear weapons from it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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"He, in fact, continues to provoke a nuclear conflict with such statements, and Western Europe risks becoming the first victim of this very nuclear blackmail," Zakharova told a briefing. The prolongation of martial law and the continuation of violent mobilization in Ukraine shows that Zelensky does not want peace, the diplomat concluded.Turkiye and Bulgaria with their involvement in NATO's support of Ukraine contribute to the environmental damage to the Black Sea from Kiev's actions, Maria Zakharova said.
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western europe, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, bulgaria, russian foreign ministry, nato, russia
Western Europe Risks Becoming 1st Victim of Ukraine's Nuclear Blackmail – Russian MFA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western Europe risks becoming the first victim of Volodymyr Zelensky's "nuclear blackmail" who is begging for nuclear weapons from it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"He, in fact, continues to provoke a nuclear conflict with such statements, and Western Europe risks becoming the first victim of this very nuclear blackmail," Zakharova told a briefing.
The prolongation of martial law and the continuation of violent mobilization in Ukraine shows that Zelensky does not want peace, the diplomat concluded.
Turkiye and Bulgaria with their involvement in NATO's support of Ukraine
contribute to the environmental damage to the Black Sea from Kiev's actions, Maria Zakharova said.
"Both Turkey and Bulgaria are members of NATO. Obviously, they collectively share responsibility for the decision that is being made by all the countries of this association to pump Zelensky ... with weapons. That is, it turns out that with their political acts of support, financing, direct arms supplies and all kinds of information assistance, they are contributing to the fact that the sea that washes their countries is being targeted," Zakharova told a weekly briefing.