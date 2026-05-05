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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/trump-may-restart-major-combat-operations-against-iran-if-no-deal-agreed---hegseth-1124081695.html
Trump May Restart Major Combat Operations Against Iran if No Deal Agreed - Hegseth
Trump May Restart Major Combat Operations Against Iran if No Deal Agreed - Hegseth
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is keeping the option of restarting major combat operations against Iran if no deal is reached.
2026-05-05T13:19+0000
2026-05-05T13:19+0000
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“The president retains the opportunity and the capabilities, more capabilities than we had at the start of this, to restart major combat operations if necessary. If Iran is not willing to follow through on its side of the bargain or make a deal, then the War Department is postured, locked, loaded and ready to go,” Hegseth said during a press briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/trump-tells-congress-iran-hostilities-terminated-us-force-posture-still-being-updated-1124073227.html
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Trump May Restart Major Combat Operations Against Iran if No Deal Agreed - Hegseth

13:19 GMT 05.05.2026
© Photo : CENTCOMA CENTCOM video's screenshot of a US strike on Iran.
A CENTCOM video's screenshot of a US strike on Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2026
© Photo : CENTCOM
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is keeping the option of restarting major combat operations against Iran if no deal is reached.
“The president retains the opportunity and the capabilities, more capabilities than we had at the start of this, to restart major combat operations if necessary. If Iran is not willing to follow through on its side of the bargain or make a deal, then the War Department is postured, locked, loaded and ready to go,” Hegseth said during a press briefing.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Terminated, US Force Posture Still Being Updated
2 May, 03:16 GMT
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