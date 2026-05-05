https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/trump-may-restart-major-combat-operations-against-iran-if-no-deal-agreed---hegseth-1124081695.html
Trump May Restart Major Combat Operations Against Iran if No Deal Agreed - Hegseth
Trump May Restart Major Combat Operations Against Iran if No Deal Agreed - Hegseth
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is keeping the option of restarting major combat operations against Iran if no deal is reached.
2026-05-05T13:19+0000
2026-05-05T13:19+0000
2026-05-05T13:19+0000
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“The president retains the opportunity and the capabilities, more capabilities than we had at the start of this, to restart major combat operations if necessary. If Iran is not willing to follow through on its side of the bargain or make a deal, then the War Department is postured, locked, loaded and ready to go,” Hegseth said during a press briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/trump-tells-congress-iran-hostilities-terminated-us-force-posture-still-being-updated-1124073227.html
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Trump May Restart Major Combat Operations Against Iran if No Deal Agreed - Hegseth
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is keeping the option of restarting major combat operations against Iran if no deal is reached.