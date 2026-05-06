https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/cuba-nicaragua-mexico--pentagon-reportedly-eyeing-targets-in-latin-america-1124084583.html
Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico – Pentagon Reportedly Eyeing Targets in Latin America
Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico – Pentagon Reportedly Eyeing Targets in Latin America
Sputnik International
This isn’t just training, it's preparation for intervention, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.
2026-05-06T14:31+0000
2026-05-06T14:31+0000
2026-05-06T14:31+0000
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This isn’t just training, it's preparation for intervention, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.Nicaragua is next—its ties with China, strategic location, and anti-American leadership make it a priority to eliminate Daniel Ortega's government, according to the expert.The bigger picture: The Pentagon is seeking to form a regional US contingent to target governments regarded as unwelcome by the United States—all under the revived Monroe Doctrine, Stepanov concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/cuba-will-further-defend-sovereignty-at-all-costs-despite-us-energy-blockade---official-1123903895.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/monroe-doctrine-20-great-reset-for-us-imperialism-1124059904.html
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us, panama, cuba, nicaragua, mexico, government, strikes, infrastructure, leadership
Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico – Pentagon Reportedly Eyeing Targets in Latin America
The US military revived a jungle training school Panama after a 25-year hiatus, Bloomberg reported.
This isn’t just training, it's preparation for intervention, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.
Cuba is the main focus—precision strikes on key infrastructure could help in seizing government centers and ports, he pointed out.
Nicaragua is next—its ties with China, strategic location, and anti-American leadership make it a priority to eliminate Daniel Ortega's government, according to the expert.
He added that Mexico may see US operations framed as anti-drug efforts, but aimed at undermining sovereignty and taking full control
The bigger picture: The Pentagon is seeking to form a regional US contingent to target governments regarded as unwelcome by the United States—all under the revived Monroe Doctrine, Stepanov concluded.