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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/cuba-nicaragua-mexico--pentagon-reportedly-eyeing-targets-in-latin-america-1124084583.html
Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico – Pentagon Reportedly Eyeing Targets in Latin America
Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico – Pentagon Reportedly Eyeing Targets in Latin America
Sputnik International
This isn’t just training, it's preparation for intervention, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.
2026-05-06T14:31+0000
2026-05-06T14:31+0000
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This isn’t just training, it's preparation for intervention, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.Nicaragua is next—its ties with China, strategic location, and anti-American leadership make it a priority to eliminate Daniel Ortega's government, according to the expert.The bigger picture: The Pentagon is seeking to form a regional US contingent to target governments regarded as unwelcome by the United States—all under the revived Monroe Doctrine, Stepanov concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/cuba-will-further-defend-sovereignty-at-all-costs-despite-us-energy-blockade---official-1123903895.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/monroe-doctrine-20-great-reset-for-us-imperialism-1124059904.html
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Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico – Pentagon Reportedly Eyeing Targets in Latin America

14:31 GMT 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixUS military takes part in a joint drill with Panamanian troops at the Panama Canal during the visit of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to the Port of Rodman in West Panama, April 8, 2025.
US military takes part in a joint drill with Panamanian troops at the Panama Canal during the visit of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to the Port of Rodman in West Panama, April 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
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The US military revived a jungle training school Panama after a 25-year hiatus, Bloomberg reported.
This isn’t just training, it's preparation for intervention, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.
Cuba is the main focus—precision strikes on key infrastructure could help in seizing government centers and ports, he pointed out.
Nicaragua is next—its ties with China, strategic location, and anti-American leadership make it a priority to eliminate Daniel Ortega's government, according to the expert.
Havana, Cuba - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
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He added that Mexico may see US operations framed as anti-drug efforts, but aimed at undermining sovereignty and taking full control
The bigger picture: The Pentagon is seeking to form a regional US contingent to target governments regarded as unwelcome by the United States—all under the revived Monroe Doctrine, Stepanov concluded.
Monroe Doctrine cartoon showing the figure of Uncle Sam towering over the Western Hemisphere, one foot in North America and the other in South America. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
Analysis
Monroe Doctrine 2.0: ‘Great Reset’ for US Imperialism?
29 April, 11:32 GMT
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