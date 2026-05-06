https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/cuba-nicaragua-mexico--pentagon-reportedly-eyeing-targets-in-latin-america-1124084583.html

Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico – Pentagon Reportedly Eyeing Targets in Latin America

Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico – Pentagon Reportedly Eyeing Targets in Latin America

Sputnik International

This isn’t just training, it's preparation for intervention, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.

2026-05-06T14:31+0000

2026-05-06T14:31+0000

2026-05-06T14:31+0000

analysis

us

panama

cuba

nicaragua

mexico

government

strikes

infrastructure

leadership

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/03/1122908566_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1fc3078ca41d9325514b3e74472062c7.jpg

This isn’t just training, it's preparation for intervention, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.Nicaragua is next—its ties with China, strategic location, and anti-American leadership make it a priority to eliminate Daniel Ortega's government, according to the expert.The bigger picture: The Pentagon is seeking to form a regional US contingent to target governments regarded as unwelcome by the United States—all under the revived Monroe Doctrine, Stepanov concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/cuba-will-further-defend-sovereignty-at-all-costs-despite-us-energy-blockade---official-1123903895.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/monroe-doctrine-20-great-reset-for-us-imperialism-1124059904.html

panama

cuba

nicaragua

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, panama, cuba, nicaragua, mexico, government, strikes, infrastructure, leadership